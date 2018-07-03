accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
237
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
terminator
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
lordguyver
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
jwolf
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
racsnk
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
bladagun
,
ykarin
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
sasuke66
,
toucko
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
basto
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
ellie
,
xell
,
belisama
,
gamekyo
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
astralbouille
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
yogfei
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix971
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
ninjak
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cristaleus
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
drockspace
,
seganintendo
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
onyjinnkenobi
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
shokohlah
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
dooku
,
mickele
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
osiris
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
165
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus00
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tm
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
lordkupo
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
giusnake
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
kurosama
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
terminator
,
diablass59
,
temporell
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
ellie
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
ykarin
,
zanpa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
shiroyashagin
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
lordguyver
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebalt
,
seriously
,
lockelamorra35
,
jozen15
,
carapuce
,
sonilka
,
gamekyo
,
racsnk
,
neckbreaker71
,
kuroni
,
roxloud
,
misterpixel
,
rayzorx09
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
topmmorpg
,
chatbleu
,
biboy
,
negan
,
biboys
,
ushiro
,
sujetdelta
,
fandenutella
,
awamy02
,
torotoro59
,
arjunakhan
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
4152
visites since opening :
4835803
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Castlevania: Une figurine d'Alucard qui troue le portefeuille
F4F lancera debut 2019 une figurine d'Alucard de CastleVania Symphony of the Night de 53cm au doux prix de 415 euros si on en croit Play-Asia.
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/07/2018 at 01:35 PM by
guiguif
comments (
17
)
seiphir0the
posted
the 03/07/2018 at 01:37 PM
testament
posted
the 03/07/2018 at 01:41 PM
Mouais...
marchand2sable
posted
the 03/07/2018 at 01:46 PM
Des dingues
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 03/07/2018 at 01:59 PM
Cte blague 415 rien que ça
roy001
posted
the 03/07/2018 at 02:02 PM
elle est pas belle.
mad1
posted
the 03/07/2018 at 02:16 PM
https://youtu.be/9BY4CitbBEs
ravyxxs
posted
the 03/07/2018 at 02:29 PM
EN dirait un trans il est moche comme ça et le prix, le prix....
ravyxxs
posted
the 03/07/2018 at 02:30 PM
mad1
steevflores
posted
the 03/07/2018 at 02:35 PM
Les mecs qui n'y connaissent rien et qui ne savent pas le boulot qu'il y a derrière les statuettes F4F...
C'est pas votre figurine en plastoc, c'est une statuette de 50 cm en résine, fidèle à l'artwork original.
kadaj68800
posted
the 03/07/2018 at 02:35 PM
mad1
guiguif
posted
the 03/07/2018 at 02:45 PM
ravyxxs
Bha comme le perso original hein
raioh
posted
the 03/07/2018 at 02:49 PM
Steevflores
: lol. Je connais très bien le domaine et clairement contrairement à d'autres F4F, celle-là est loin d'être bluffante. Rien que la peinture des cheveux a un rendu mediocre, encore plus pour ce prix.
ravyxxs
posted
the 03/07/2018 at 02:57 PM
guiguif
Pas du tout. Je suis pas un fan pour rien lol. Son menton est rond pas carré, ses yeux sont bien plus gros et il est loin d'avoir un regard revolver de la sorte.
adolfalcom
posted
the 03/07/2018 at 03:20 PM
steevflores
Désolé mais le visage et la chevelure ne sont pas fidèles aux artworks.
Et pour 415€ le "à peu près" n'est pas acceptable.
Rappel :
http://img.lemde.fr/2017/09/12/0/0/1280/992/534/0/60/0/5a9c1a4_3573-1aoc6uv.v4j1wqm2t9.jpg
http://cdn2us.denofgeek.com/sites/denofgeekus/files/styles/main_wide/public/2/88//castlevania.jpg
adolfalcom
posted
the 03/07/2018 at 03:22 PM
Là on dirait Dolph Lundgren avec une perruque et le regard de Christophe Lambert
mercure7
posted
the 03/07/2018 at 03:28 PM
J'aurais mis ce prix pour une Shanoa ou un Belmont, j'aime bien Alucard évidemment, mais j'ai beau surkiffer SotN, son design me laisse tiède ...
sonilka
posted
the 03/07/2018 at 03:50 PM
steevflores
justement F4F c'est des prix en hausse depuis des années et surtout depuis qu'ils ont gagné en notoriete. Et niveau travail/finition (surtout niveau peinture/teinte), le prix n'est pas en adequation. Je sais de quoi je parle a une epoque j'avais acheté certaines de leurs figurines. En comparaison certains fabricants japonais ou ricains (Sideshow notamment) proposent des trucs mieux pour moins cher.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
C'est pas votre figurine en plastoc, c'est une statuette de 50 cm en résine, fidèle à l'artwork original.
Désolé mais le visage et la chevelure ne sont pas fidèles aux artworks.
Et pour 415€ le "à peu près" n'est pas acceptable.
Rappel : http://img.lemde.fr/2017/09/12/0/0/1280/992/534/0/60/0/5a9c1a4_3573-1aoc6uv.v4j1wqm2t9.jpg http://cdn2us.denofgeek.com/sites/denofgeekus/files/styles/main_wide/public/2/88//castlevania.jpg