Castlevania: Une figurine d'Alucard qui troue le portefeuille


F4F lancera debut 2019 une figurine d'Alucard de CastleVania Symphony of the Night de 53cm au doux prix de 415 euros si on en croit Play-Asia.
















    posted the 03/07/2018 at 01:35 PM by guiguif
    comments (17)
    seiphir0the posted the 03/07/2018 at 01:37 PM
    testament posted the 03/07/2018 at 01:41 PM
    Mouais...
    marchand2sable posted the 03/07/2018 at 01:46 PM
    Des dingues
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 03/07/2018 at 01:59 PM
    Cte blague 415 rien que ça
    roy001 posted the 03/07/2018 at 02:02 PM
    elle est pas belle.
    mad1 posted the 03/07/2018 at 02:16 PM
    https://youtu.be/9BY4CitbBEs
    ravyxxs posted the 03/07/2018 at 02:29 PM
    EN dirait un trans il est moche comme ça et le prix, le prix....
    ravyxxs posted the 03/07/2018 at 02:30 PM
    mad1
    steevflores posted the 03/07/2018 at 02:35 PM
    Les mecs qui n'y connaissent rien et qui ne savent pas le boulot qu'il y a derrière les statuettes F4F...
    C'est pas votre figurine en plastoc, c'est une statuette de 50 cm en résine, fidèle à l'artwork original.
    kadaj68800 posted the 03/07/2018 at 02:35 PM
    mad1
    guiguif posted the 03/07/2018 at 02:45 PM
    ravyxxs Bha comme le perso original hein
    raioh posted the 03/07/2018 at 02:49 PM
    Steevflores : lol. Je connais très bien le domaine et clairement contrairement à d'autres F4F, celle-là est loin d'être bluffante. Rien que la peinture des cheveux a un rendu mediocre, encore plus pour ce prix.
    ravyxxs posted the 03/07/2018 at 02:57 PM
    guiguif Pas du tout. Je suis pas un fan pour rien lol. Son menton est rond pas carré, ses yeux sont bien plus gros et il est loin d'avoir un regard revolver de la sorte.
    adolfalcom posted the 03/07/2018 at 03:20 PM
    steevflores
    Désolé mais le visage et la chevelure ne sont pas fidèles aux artworks.
    Et pour 415€ le "à peu près" n'est pas acceptable.

    Rappel : http://img.lemde.fr/2017/09/12/0/0/1280/992/534/0/60/0/5a9c1a4_3573-1aoc6uv.v4j1wqm2t9.jpg http://cdn2us.denofgeek.com/sites/denofgeekus/files/styles/main_wide/public/2/88//castlevania.jpg
    adolfalcom posted the 03/07/2018 at 03:22 PM
    Là on dirait Dolph Lundgren avec une perruque et le regard de Christophe Lambert
    mercure7 posted the 03/07/2018 at 03:28 PM
    J'aurais mis ce prix pour une Shanoa ou un Belmont, j'aime bien Alucard évidemment, mais j'ai beau surkiffer SotN, son design me laisse tiède ...
    sonilka posted the 03/07/2018 at 03:50 PM
    steevflores justement F4F c'est des prix en hausse depuis des années et surtout depuis qu'ils ont gagné en notoriete. Et niveau travail/finition (surtout niveau peinture/teinte), le prix n'est pas en adequation. Je sais de quoi je parle a une epoque j'avais acheté certaines de leurs figurines. En comparaison certains fabricants japonais ou ricains (Sideshow notamment) proposent des trucs mieux pour moins cher.
