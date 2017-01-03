BEYOND: Two Souls™ store.playstation.com/fr-…001 7,99€

Bloodborne™ The Old Hunters store.playstation.com/fr-…C03 6,99€

Bloodborne™: Game of the Year Edition store.playstation.com/fr-…0EU 19,99€

Collection Heavy Rain™ et BEYOND: Two Souls™ store.playstation.com/fr-…ON1 12,99€

DRIVECLUB™ BIKES store.playstation.com/fr-…ONE 9,99€

Forbidden Siren store.playstation.com/fr-…001 2,99€

Flower™ store.playstation.com/fr-…ULL 1,99€

flOw™ store.playstation.com/fr-…ON4 1,99€

God of War® III Remastered store.playstation.com/fr-…PS4 12,99€

Gravity Rush™ 2 store.playstation.com/fr-…000 12,99€ (PS+)

Gravity Rush™ Remastered store.playstation.com/fr-…EU1 7,99€

Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign- store.playstation.com/fr-…100 9,99€

Hardware: Rivals store.playstation.com/fr-…000

Heavy Rain™ store.playstation.com/fr-…001 7,99€

HELLDIVERS store.playstation.com/fr-…G00 3,99€

inFAMOUS™ First Light store.playstation.com/fr-…P00 4,99€

inFAMOUS Second Son store.playstation.com/fr-…000 9,99€

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy store.playstation.com/fr-…001 7,99€

Journey store.playstation.com/fr-…115 3,99€

KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL store.playstation.com/fr-…041 7,99€

KNACK store.playstation.com/fr-…000 4,99€

Knack 2 store.playstation.com/fr-…000 19,99€

LittleBigPlanet™ 3 store.playstation.com/fr-…003 6,99€

MATTERFALL store.playstation.com/fr-…001 9,99€

Nioh store.playstation.com/fr-…000 20,99€ (PS+)

Nioh : édition complète store.playstation.com/fr-…000 29,99€ (PS+)

Nioh Season Pass store.playstation.com/fr-…000 12,99€

RESOGUN store.playstation.com/fr-…001 2,99€

Shadow of the Beast™ store.playstation.com/fr-…0EU 3,99€

Super Stardust™ Ultra store.playstation.com/fr-…TEU 2,99€

The Last Guardian™ store.playstation.com/fr-…U00 14,99€

The Last of Us™ Remastered store.playstation.com/fr-…000 15,99€ (PS+)

The Last of Us™: Left Behind (Standalone) store.playstation.com/fr-…000 3,99€

The Order: 1886 store.playstation.com/fr-…000 9.99€

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy store.playstation.com/fr-…ACY 22,99€ (PS+)

Uncharted™ 2: Among Thieves Remastered store.playstation.com/fr-…VES 7,99€

Uncharted™ 3: Drake’s Deception Remastered store.playstation.com/fr-…KES 7,99€

UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition store.playstation.com/fr-…000 24,99€

Uncharted™: Drake’s Fortune Remastered store.playstation.com/fr-…UNE 7,99€

Uncharted™: The Nathan Drake Collection store.playstation.com/fr-…OGY 18,24€

Until Dawn store.playstation.com/fr-…001 14,99€

WipEout™ Omega Collection store.playstation.com/fr-…0EU 18,24€

Sony propose des jeux (particulièrement des exclusivités PS4) allant jusqu'à -70%!!!https://blog.eu.playstation.com/2018/03/07/big-discounts-on-ps4-exclusives-start-today-on-playstation-store/#sf183788938https://www.dealabs.com/bons-plans/selection-de-jeux-en-promotion-sur-ps4-dematerialises-ex-horizon-zero-dawn-complete-edition-a-2999eur-horizon-zero-dawn-a-1999eur-ou-horizon-zero-dawn-the-frozen-wilds-1185024