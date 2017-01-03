profile
Horizon Zero Dawn
name : Horizon Zero Dawn
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Guerrilla
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 03/01/2017
all
[bon plan] Grosses promotions sur les exclusivités PS4
Sony propose des jeux (particulièrement des exclusivités PS4) allant jusqu'à -70%!!!



BEYOND: Two Souls™ store.playstation.com/fr-…001 7,99€
Bloodborne™ The Old Hunters store.playstation.com/fr-…C03 6,99€
Bloodborne™: Game of the Year Edition store.playstation.com/fr-…0EU 19,99€
Collection Heavy Rain™ et BEYOND: Two Souls™ store.playstation.com/fr-…ON1 12,99€
DRIVECLUB™ BIKES store.playstation.com/fr-…ONE 9,99€
Forbidden Siren store.playstation.com/fr-…001 2,99€
Flower™ store.playstation.com/fr-…ULL 1,99€
flOw™ store.playstation.com/fr-…ON4 1,99€
God of War® III Remastered store.playstation.com/fr-…PS4 12,99€
Gravity Rush™ 2 store.playstation.com/fr-…000 12,99€ (PS+)
Gravity Rush™ Remastered store.playstation.com/fr-…EU1 7,99€
Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign- store.playstation.com/fr-…100 9,99€
Hardware: Rivals store.playstation.com/fr-…000
Heavy Rain™ store.playstation.com/fr-…001 7,99€
HELLDIVERS store.playstation.com/fr-…G00 3,99€
inFAMOUS™ First Light store.playstation.com/fr-…P00 4,99€
inFAMOUS Second Son store.playstation.com/fr-…000 9,99€
Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy store.playstation.com/fr-…001 7,99€
Journey store.playstation.com/fr-…115 3,99€
KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL store.playstation.com/fr-…041 7,99€
KNACK store.playstation.com/fr-…000 4,99€
Knack 2 store.playstation.com/fr-…000 19,99€
LittleBigPlanet™ 3 store.playstation.com/fr-…003 6,99€
MATTERFALL store.playstation.com/fr-…001 9,99€
Nioh store.playstation.com/fr-…000 20,99€ (PS+)
Nioh : édition complète store.playstation.com/fr-…000 29,99€ (PS+)
Nioh Season Pass store.playstation.com/fr-…000 12,99€
RESOGUN store.playstation.com/fr-…001 2,99€
Shadow of the Beast™ store.playstation.com/fr-…0EU 3,99€
Super Stardust™ Ultra store.playstation.com/fr-…TEU 2,99€
The Last Guardian™ store.playstation.com/fr-…U00 14,99€
The Last of Us™ Remastered store.playstation.com/fr-…000 15,99€ (PS+)
The Last of Us™: Left Behind (Standalone) store.playstation.com/fr-…000 3,99€
The Order: 1886 store.playstation.com/fr-…000 9.99€
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy store.playstation.com/fr-…ACY 22,99€ (PS+)
Uncharted™ 2: Among Thieves Remastered store.playstation.com/fr-…VES 7,99€
Uncharted™ 3: Drake’s Deception Remastered store.playstation.com/fr-…KES 7,99€
UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition store.playstation.com/fr-…000 24,99€
Uncharted™: Drake’s Fortune Remastered store.playstation.com/fr-…UNE 7,99€
Uncharted™: The Nathan Drake Collection store.playstation.com/fr-…OGY 18,24€
Until Dawn store.playstation.com/fr-…001 14,99€
WipEout™ Omega Collection store.playstation.com/fr-…0EU 18,24€


https://blog.eu.playstation.com/2018/03/07/big-discounts-on-ps4-exclusives-start-today-on-playstation-store/#sf183788938

https://www.dealabs.com/bons-plans/selection-de-jeux-en-promotion-sur-ps4-dematerialises-ex-horizon-zero-dawn-complete-edition-a-2999eur-horizon-zero-dawn-a-1999eur-ou-horizon-zero-dawn-the-frozen-wilds-1185024
    posted the 03/07/2018 at 11:00 AM by fandenutella
    comments (18)
    carapuce posted the 03/07/2018 at 11:07 AM
    https://media.giphy.com/media/XreQmk7ETCak0/giphy.gif
    gareauxloups posted the 03/07/2018 at 11:09 AM
    J'ai lu : "grosses promotions sur le Nutella"
    Et ça m'a ramené aux bousculades pour la PS4
    fandenutella posted the 03/07/2018 at 11:11 AM
    Tu me donnes envie de manger du nutella avec des crêpes
    osiris posted the 03/07/2018 at 11:12 AM
    Uncharted: The Lost Legacy store.playstation.com/fr-…ACY 22,99€ (PS+)
    Intéressant mais il est à combien de base?
    gat posted the 03/07/2018 at 11:13 AM
    Flower à 2 balles. Prenez-le bowdel.
    ravyxxs posted the 03/07/2018 at 11:22 AM
    Je ne craquerais pas. Je fini mes jeux d'abord et d'ici là, il y aura des promos ou les prix auront baissé beaucoup plus. Je suis fort, je résiste avec mon porte feuille
    yogfei posted the 03/07/2018 at 11:35 AM
    Dispo aussi en magasin un peu plus tard : Valable du 12 mars 2018 au 1er avril 2018 : des promos sur tous ces jeux :
    Gran Turismo Sport (toutes éditions)
    Pack PlayLink PS4 : Qui es tu ? + Knowledge is Power + SingStar Celebration + Hidden Agenda
    PS4 Horizon Zero Dawn - Complete Edition
    The Order: 1886 PS4
    God Of War 3 HD PS4
    Until Dawn PS4
    Heavy Rain & Beyond Collection
    Ratchet & Clank PS4
    The Last Guardian PS4
    Gravity Rush 2 PS4
    Horizon Zero Dawn PS4
    Wipeout Omega Collection PS4
    Uncharted : The Lost Legacy PS4
    Everybody's Golf PS4
    Knack 2
    Uncharted : The Nathan Drake Collection
    Uncharted 4: A Thief's End PS4
    No Mans Sky PS4
    Nioh PS4
    Robinson: The Journey PS VR
    RIGS PS VR
    DriveClub PS4
    Helldivers : Super-Earth Ultimate Edition
    Journey Collector Edition PS4
    VR Worlds PS VR
    Drive Club PS VR
    StarBlood Arena PS VR
    Farpoint PS VR
    Qui es-tu ? - Gamme PlayLink
    Knowledge Is Power - Gamme PlayLink
    Hidden Agenda - Gamme PlayLink
    SingStar Celebration - Gamme PlayLink
    joker54 posted the 03/07/2018 at 11:49 AM
    Je ne trouve pas Bloodborne: The Old Hunters à 6,99€ encore, vous l'avez vous? Depuis le temps que je voulais me la faire cette extension.
    torotoro59 posted the 03/07/2018 at 11:50 AM
    gat en boîte c'était 30/40 selon l'enseigne
    torotoro59 posted the 03/07/2018 at 11:52 AM
    gat oups désolé me suis trompé de...membre
    osiris donc je disais entre 29.99 et 39.99 selon l'enseigne
    fandenutella posted the 03/07/2018 at 11:53 AM
    joker54 Il faut que tu l'ajoutes dans ton panier pour voir la promotion
    setsu49 posted the 03/07/2018 at 12:05 PM
    osiris
    Perso je l ai acheté 19 euros chez escromania fin novembre neuf et en boîte donc non c est pas un bon prix...
    terminagore posted the 03/07/2018 at 12:19 PM
    Je me laisserais peut être juste tenter par Shadow Of The Beast.

    J'ai déjà une infinité de trucs à faire/terminer.
    ritalix posted the 03/07/2018 at 12:30 PM
    yogfei quel magasin
    segadream posted the 03/07/2018 at 01:03 PM
    Jack & Daxter sur ps4 c'est un bon portage ? ou c'est à la ramasse ? j'ai jamais joué à cette licence et je me demande ce que ça vaut.
    darksly posted the 03/07/2018 at 01:25 PM
    The frozen wild pour moi
    osiris posted the 03/07/2018 at 01:48 PM
    torotoro59 setsu49 Hume.... wait non je vais attendre un peu thx
    lhommecornichon posted the 03/07/2018 at 02:53 PM
    Alors perso,
    Until Dawn
    Killzone
    Uncharted Collection
    Uncharted 4
    Uncharted Lost Legacy

    Et plus rien avant la fin d'année et une promo sur God of War 4 je vais jamais avoir le temps entre ça, les jeux offerts, Horizon à finir, Witcher 3 et j'en passe !
