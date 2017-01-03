Sony propose des jeux (particulièrement des exclusivités PS4) allant jusqu'à -70%!!!
BEYOND: Two Souls™ store.playstation.com/fr-…001 7,99€
Bloodborne™ The Old Hunters store.playstation.com/fr-…C03 6,99€
Bloodborne™: Game of the Year Edition store.playstation.com/fr-…0EU 19,99€
Collection Heavy Rain™ et BEYOND: Two Souls™ store.playstation.com/fr-…ON1 12,99€
DRIVECLUB™ BIKES store.playstation.com/fr-…ONE 9,99€
Forbidden Siren store.playstation.com/fr-…001 2,99€
Flower™ store.playstation.com/fr-…ULL 1,99€
flOw™ store.playstation.com/fr-…ON4 1,99€
God of War® III Remastered store.playstation.com/fr-…PS4 12,99€
Gravity Rush™ 2 store.playstation.com/fr-…000 12,99€ (PS+)
Gravity Rush™ Remastered store.playstation.com/fr-…EU1 7,99€
Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign- store.playstation.com/fr-…100 9,99€
Hardware: Rivals store.playstation.com/fr-…000
Heavy Rain™ store.playstation.com/fr-…001 7,99€
HELLDIVERS store.playstation.com/fr-…G00 3,99€
inFAMOUS™ First Light store.playstation.com/fr-…P00 4,99€
inFAMOUS Second Son store.playstation.com/fr-…000 9,99€
Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy store.playstation.com/fr-…001 7,99€
Journey store.playstation.com/fr-…115 3,99€
KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL store.playstation.com/fr-…041 7,99€
KNACK store.playstation.com/fr-…000 4,99€
Knack 2 store.playstation.com/fr-…000 19,99€
LittleBigPlanet™ 3 store.playstation.com/fr-…003 6,99€
MATTERFALL store.playstation.com/fr-…001 9,99€
Nioh store.playstation.com/fr-…000 20,99€ (PS+)
Nioh : édition complète store.playstation.com/fr-…000 29,99€ (PS+)
Nioh Season Pass store.playstation.com/fr-…000 12,99€
RESOGUN store.playstation.com/fr-…001 2,99€
Shadow of the Beast™ store.playstation.com/fr-…0EU 3,99€
Super Stardust™ Ultra store.playstation.com/fr-…TEU 2,99€
The Last Guardian™ store.playstation.com/fr-…U00 14,99€
The Last of Us™ Remastered store.playstation.com/fr-…000 15,99€ (PS+)
The Last of Us™: Left Behind (Standalone) store.playstation.com/fr-…000 3,99€
The Order: 1886 store.playstation.com/fr-…000 9.99€
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy store.playstation.com/fr-…ACY 22,99€ (PS+)
Uncharted™ 2: Among Thieves Remastered store.playstation.com/fr-…VES 7,99€
Uncharted™ 3: Drake’s Deception Remastered store.playstation.com/fr-…KES 7,99€
UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition store.playstation.com/fr-…000 24,99€
Uncharted™: Drake’s Fortune Remastered store.playstation.com/fr-…UNE 7,99€
Uncharted™: The Nathan Drake Collection store.playstation.com/fr-…OGY 18,24€
Until Dawn store.playstation.com/fr-…001 14,99€
WipEout™ Omega Collection store.playstation.com/fr-…0EU 18,24€
https://blog.eu.playstation.com/2018/03/07/big-discounts-on-ps4-exclusives-start-today-on-playstation-store/#sf183788938
https://www.dealabs.com/bons-plans/selection-de-jeux-en-promotion-sur-ps4-dematerialises-ex-horizon-zero-dawn-complete-edition-a-2999eur-horizon-zero-dawn-a-1999eur-ou-horizon-zero-dawn-the-frozen-wilds-1185024
Et ça m'a ramené aux bousculades pour la PS4
Intéressant mais il est à combien de base?
Gran Turismo Sport (toutes éditions)
Pack PlayLink PS4 : Qui es tu ? + Knowledge is Power + SingStar Celebration + Hidden Agenda
PS4 Horizon Zero Dawn - Complete Edition
The Order: 1886 PS4
God Of War 3 HD PS4
Until Dawn PS4
Heavy Rain & Beyond Collection
Ratchet & Clank PS4
The Last Guardian PS4
Gravity Rush 2 PS4
Horizon Zero Dawn PS4
Wipeout Omega Collection PS4
Uncharted : The Lost Legacy PS4
Everybody's Golf PS4
Knack 2
Uncharted : The Nathan Drake Collection
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End PS4
No Mans Sky PS4
Nioh PS4
Robinson: The Journey PS VR
RIGS PS VR
DriveClub PS4
Helldivers : Super-Earth Ultimate Edition
Journey Collector Edition PS4
VR Worlds PS VR
Drive Club PS VR
StarBlood Arena PS VR
Farpoint PS VR
Qui es-tu ? - Gamme PlayLink
Knowledge Is Power - Gamme PlayLink
Hidden Agenda - Gamme PlayLink
SingStar Celebration - Gamme PlayLink
osiris donc je disais entre 29.99 et 39.99 selon l'enseigne
Perso je l ai acheté 19 euros chez escromania fin novembre neuf et en boîte donc non c est pas un bon prix...
J'ai déjà une infinité de trucs à faire/terminer.
Until Dawn
Killzone
Uncharted Collection
Uncharted 4
Uncharted Lost Legacy
Et plus rien avant la fin d'année et une promo sur God of War 4 je vais jamais avoir le temps entre ça, les jeux offerts, Horizon à finir, Witcher 3 et j'en passe !