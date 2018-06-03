profile
[MAJ][Star Wars] Une nouvelle affiche pour Han Solo
Le film débarquera le 23 Mai chez nous et voici un fan made vraiment très bien fait. Merci à Maxleresistant pour l'info





[MAJ]Affiche Japonaise

    posted the 03/06/2018 at 09:24 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (10)
    voxen posted the 03/06/2018 at 09:26 PM
    On dirait une boite de céréales avec un faucon millénium à gagner
    leblogdeshacka posted the 03/06/2018 at 09:28 PM
    voxen Maintenant que tu le dit !!
    link80 posted the 03/06/2018 at 09:28 PM
    pas le choix surtout car plagiat avec l'ancienne
    maxleresistant posted the 03/06/2018 at 09:38 PM
    J'avais cru lire dans un article que c'était une affiche de fan la premiere
    maxleresistant posted the 03/06/2018 at 09:40 PM
    leblogdeshacka Yep c'est bien une affiche d'un fan https://screenrant.com/solo-star-wars-story-poster-fan-falcon/amp/

    Mais c'est sûr qu'elle est tellement bien faite et belle qu'on croirait une officielle.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 03/06/2018 at 09:42 PM
    maxleresistant Putain, j'ai cru qu'elle était officielle. Bien faite
    ritalix posted the 03/06/2018 at 10:04 PM
    l'affiche jap est cool
    oni2uka posted the 03/06/2018 at 10:20 PM
    Y a que moi qui trouve que l'acteur de solo ressemble à clovis cornillac?
    wilhelm posted the 03/06/2018 at 10:42 PM
    A ce rythme-là, au 9ème volet, plus personne n'en aura rien à faire.
    Enfin, c'est déjà le cas, en fait.
    thomass2 posted the 03/06/2018 at 11:19 PM
    wilhelm plus personne n'en a rien a faire ?

    box office de Rogue one : 1 milliard de dollars
    box office de star wars 8 : 1 milliard 300 M dollars

    ..
