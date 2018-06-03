Yakuza 6's narrative builds to one of the finest climaxes in the series - perhaps, in fact, the best of the lot...When the dust settles, the series fan is given something that no previous Yakuza game, bound as it has been to an inevitable sequel, has ever offered: closure.



Yakuza 6 mettra donc un terme au aventure de Kiryu Kazuma et pour l'occasion EDGE donne donc au final de la série une note de 80/100 :Yakuza 6 est attendu pour le 17 Avril sur Playstation 4