Yakuza 6
name : Yakuza 6
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : action-aventure
gantzeur
gantzeur
Yakuza 6 : La belle note de EDGE


Yakuza 6 mettra donc un terme au aventure de Kiryu Kazuma et pour l'occasion EDGE donne donc au final de la série une note de 80/100 :


Edge Magazine
Mar 1, 2018
80


Yakuza 6's narrative builds to one of the finest climaxes in the series - perhaps, in fact, the best of the lot...When the dust settles, the series fan is given something that no previous Yakuza game, bound as it has been to an inevitable sequel, has ever offered: closure.


Yakuza 6 est attendu pour le 17 Avril sur Playstation 4
    yais9999 posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:27 PM
    Je le prendrai quant il aura légèrement baissé le prix. La démo est trop bien !
    galneryus posted the 03/06/2018 at 06:41 PM
    day one obligatoire !
    churos45 posted the 03/06/2018 at 06:44 PM
    Je suis sur Yakuza 0, c'est vraiment trop de la bombe
    marchand2sable posted the 03/06/2018 at 07:47 PM
    De la bombe et j'espère une sortie FR pour le Hokuto a pain aussi
    shido posted the 03/06/2018 at 07:47 PM
    Vivement bordel !
    barberousse posted the 03/06/2018 at 08:36 PM
    Je pourrai pas attendre mais ça me fait un peu chier de jouer au 6 sans avoir fait les 2,3 et 5.
    gantzeur posted the 03/06/2018 at 09:15 PM
    churos45 tuerie
