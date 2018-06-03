CN Play
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
tuni
tuni
tuni > blog
Xbox BC : 2 Nouveaux titres


Belle petite semaine pour la rétrocompatibilité avec l'arrivée de :

Hitman Blood Money
LEGO Star Wars 3 : The Clone Wars
    posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:18 PM by tuni
    comments (1)
    tab posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:56 PM
    Doa jamais...
