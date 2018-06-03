profile
God of War
name : God of War
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action
sora78
sora78
Sony annonce une PS4 Pro Collector God Of War
Exclusivités PS4





https://blog.eu.playstation.com/2018/03/06/introducing-the-god-of-war-limited-edition-ps4-pro-bundle/
    posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:10 PM by sora78
    comments (32)
    gat posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:11 PM
    Dégueulasse putain.
    ravyxxs posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:12 PM
    MAGNIFIQUE !!!!!!!

    gat La photo l'a met clairement pas en valeur crois moi.
    gamekyo posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:13 PM
    misterpixel posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:14 PM
    T'as été trop rapide

    Perso je la trouve au contraire très jolie, faut la voir en vraie surtout, ça ressort bien mieux bien souvent, on voit pas très bien les reflets sur cette image notamment.
    gantzeur posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:14 PM
    j'aime pas .
    ravyxxs posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:14 PM
    Sora78 Un conseil enlève la photo parce qu'elle est moche là. Laisse juste la vidéo. Rien que sur Facebook y a des "" partout lol.
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:15 PM
    gat Pourtant elle est 1/4 blanche, t'aurais dû aimer !
    Tes goûts ont changé
    misterpixel posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:16 PM
    Par contre la manette est trip classique ( comme toujours )
    sora78 posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:16 PM
    ravyxxs déjà fait depuis 3/4 minutes, actualises l'article

    Personnellement j'aime bien

    Chacun ses gouts hein.
    birmou posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:18 PM
    PS4 RATHALOS MONSTER HUNTER WORLD > ALL !!!!!!!!!!!!!

    (Je me prendrais quand même la manette God of War)
    biboys posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:20 PM
    Waouh juste magnifique
    torotoro59 posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:20 PM
    sora78 j'espère pas une exclue micromania
    misterpixel posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:21 PM
    birmou La PS4 Anniversary all >>>>>> et la MGS V >>> MHW
    lastboss posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:21 PM
    Moche aissi
    walterwhite posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:22 PM
    Magnifique !

    Les consoles collector SONY sont de mieux en mieux.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:23 PM
    Magnifique
    torotoro59 posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:24 PM
    leblogdeshacka je compte sur toi trouve là, ainsi est mission
    birmou posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:26 PM
    misterpixel

    Ps4 anniverssary c'est de la triche
    J avoue elle est trop belle
    leblogdeshacka posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:26 PM
    torotoro59 Je vais chercher, elle est trop belle
    gat posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:28 PM
    icebergbrulant ravyxxs J'avoue qu'elle a bien plus de gueule en vidéo qu'en image.
    torotoro59 posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:32 PM
    gat oui en plus la video montre à quoi correspondent les dessins c'est plus compréhensible
    niflheim posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:32 PM
    Sympa, je vais aller la préco demain, mon ZD9 n'attendait plus qu'elle pour être au top du top.
    gareauxloups posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:33 PM
    C'est un peu kitsch quand même
    gaeon posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:35 PM
    Merde Kratos a une hache enchantée maintenant. C'est décidément le God of War du Kratos en mode brute sensible
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:39 PM
    gat Mouais, bien rattrapé... ou pas

    http://giphy.com/gifs/falling-down-AwC9Ivd6fa1m8
    gamekyo posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:39 PM
    je sais pas se que vous lui trouver, personnellement je suis déçus, j'ai trop vu des consoles de couleur silver et c'est la pire des couleurs donc dommage, mais bon ça ne change rien au jeu qui sera excelent.
    gat posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:43 PM
    icebergbrulant Cette souplesse.
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:44 PM
    raioh posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:50 PM
    Elle est vilaine
    cort posted the 03/06/2018 at 06:57 PM
    Je la trouve assez sobre,et classe.
    revans posted the 03/06/2018 at 08:19 PM
    pas terrible
    mikazaki posted the 03/06/2018 at 10:59 PM
    Putain ces laid... Et la manette mon dieux..
