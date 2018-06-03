accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Never Stop Believe | This Is For The Players
profile
76
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
playstation2008
,
leonr4
,
ravyxxs
,
yamy
,
linuxclan
,
kazuu
,
lordguyver
,
diablass59
,
genzzo
,
jwolf
,
link49
,
lanni
,
e3payne
,
eldren
,
leroux
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kira93
,
shanks
,
racsnk
,
anakaris
,
sonilka
,
furtifdor
,
cort
,
trungz
,
vfries
,
kurosama
,
kevisiano
,
jojoplay4
,
lez93
,
toctoc
,
vithia
,
fullbuster
,
ellie
,
spawnini
,
serialgamer7
,
hado78
,
milo42
,
ninjak
,
kenshuiin
,
lockelamorra35
,
kenpokan
,
jumeau
,
wanda
,
aiolia081
,
escobar
,
koopa
,
belzebut
,
ghostspartacus
,
kisukesan
,
jozen15
,
sora78
,
redmi31
,
jenicris
,
docteurdeggman
,
rayzorx09
,
misterpixel
,
mickurt
,
onyjinnkenobi
,
goldmen33
,
tizoc
,
oboro
,
tolgafury
,
coco6767
,
roxloud
,
killia
,
gantzeur
,
biboys
,
torotoro59
,
eduardos
,
infamousdvl
,
sauronsg
,
kali
,
awamy02
,
marchand2sable
,
gamekyo
name :
God of War
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Computer Entertainment
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
72
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
evilboss
,
tvirus
,
jojoplay4
,
momotaros
,
e3payne
,
arngrim
,
geugeuz
,
ninja17
,
kyogamer
,
ootaniisensei
,
molotov04
,
milo42
,
leonr4
,
carapuce
,
gunotak
,
minbox
,
thor
,
parazyt6425
,
lordguyver
,
icebergbrulant
,
odv78
,
fortep
,
sakonoko
,
binou87
,
fullbuster
,
gat
,
sonilka
,
jeuxvideo2
,
matjudaz
,
strifedcloud
,
minx
,
kevisiano
,
lockelamorra35
,
jwolf
,
jumeau
,
shindo
,
megadante
,
gantzeur
,
chronos
,
jenicris
,
waurius59
,
kurosama
,
neckbreaker71
,
kaiden
,
racsnk
,
fanlink1
,
shiroyashagin
,
edgar
,
smashfan
,
marchand2sable
,
escobar
,
torotoro59
,
yanissou
,
rayzorx09
,
jozen15
,
idd
,
sauronsg
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
fandenutella
,
onyjinnkenobi
,
tolgafury
,
sephiroth07
,
biboys
,
sheena78
,
gief
,
misterpixel
,
iglooo
,
awamy02
,
yamy
,
gamekyo
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
599
visites since opening :
767913
sora78
> blog
all
Exclusivités PS4
Divers
Jeux Multiplateformes
nouvelle catégorie
Sony annonce une PS4 Pro Collector God Of War
Exclusivités PS4
https://blog.eu.playstation.com/2018/03/06/introducing-the-god-of-war-limited-edition-ps4-pro-bundle/
tags :
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/06/2018 at 05:10 PM by
sora78
comments (
32
)
gat
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:11 PM
Dégueulasse putain.
ravyxxs
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:12 PM
MAGNIFIQUE !!!!!!!
gat
La photo l'a met clairement pas en valeur crois moi.
gamekyo
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:13 PM
misterpixel
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:14 PM
T'as été trop rapide
Perso je la trouve au contraire très jolie, faut la voir en vraie surtout, ça ressort bien mieux bien souvent, on voit pas très bien les reflets sur cette image notamment.
gantzeur
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:14 PM
j'aime pas .
ravyxxs
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:14 PM
Sora78
Un conseil enlève la photo parce qu'elle est moche là. Laisse juste la vidéo. Rien que sur Facebook y a des "
" partout lol.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:15 PM
gat
Pourtant elle est 1/4 blanche, t'aurais dû aimer !
Tes goûts ont changé
misterpixel
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:16 PM
Par contre la manette est trip classique ( comme toujours )
sora78
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:16 PM
ravyxxs
déjà fait depuis 3/4 minutes, actualises l'article
Personnellement j'aime bien
Chacun ses gouts hein.
birmou
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:18 PM
PS4 RATHALOS MONSTER HUNTER WORLD > ALL !!!!!!!!!!!!!
(Je me prendrais quand même la manette God of War)
biboys
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:20 PM
Waouh juste magnifique
torotoro59
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:20 PM
sora78
j'espère pas une exclue micromania
misterpixel
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:21 PM
birmou
La PS4 Anniversary all >>>>>> et la MGS V >>> MHW
lastboss
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:21 PM
Moche aissi
walterwhite
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:22 PM
Magnifique !
Les consoles collector SONY sont de mieux en mieux.
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:23 PM
Magnifique
torotoro59
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:24 PM
leblogdeshacka
je compte sur toi trouve là, ainsi est mission
birmou
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:26 PM
misterpixel
Ps4 anniverssary c'est de la triche
J avoue elle est trop belle
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:26 PM
torotoro59
Je vais chercher, elle est trop belle
gat
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:28 PM
icebergbrulant
ravyxxs
J'avoue qu'elle a bien plus de gueule en vidéo qu'en image.
torotoro59
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:32 PM
gat
oui en plus la video montre à quoi correspondent les dessins c'est plus compréhensible
niflheim
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:32 PM
Sympa, je vais aller la préco demain, mon ZD9 n'attendait plus qu'elle pour être au top du top.
gareauxloups
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:33 PM
C'est un peu kitsch quand même
gaeon
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:35 PM
Merde Kratos a une hache enchantée maintenant. C'est décidément le God of War du Kratos en mode brute sensible
icebergbrulant
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:39 PM
gat
Mouais, bien rattrapé... ou pas
http://giphy.com/gifs/falling-down-AwC9Ivd6fa1m8
gamekyo
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:39 PM
je sais pas se que vous lui trouver, personnellement je suis déçus, j'ai trop vu des consoles de couleur silver et c'est la pire des couleurs donc dommage, mais bon ça ne change rien au jeu qui sera excelent.
gat
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:43 PM
icebergbrulant
Cette souplesse.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:44 PM
raioh
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 05:50 PM
Elle est vilaine
cort
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 06:57 PM
Je la trouve assez sobre,et classe.
revans
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 08:19 PM
pas terrible
mikazaki
posted
the 03/06/2018 at 10:59 PM
Putain ces laid... Et la manette mon dieux..
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
gat La photo l'a met clairement pas en valeur crois moi.
Perso je la trouve au contraire très jolie, faut la voir en vraie surtout, ça ressort bien mieux bien souvent, on voit pas très bien les reflets sur cette image notamment.
Tes goûts ont changé
Personnellement j'aime bien
Chacun ses gouts hein.
(Je me prendrais quand même la manette God of War)
Les consoles collector SONY sont de mieux en mieux.
Ps4 anniverssary c'est de la triche
J avoue elle est trop belle
http://giphy.com/gifs/falling-down-AwC9Ivd6fa1m8