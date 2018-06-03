Voici une Information concernant entre autresles jeux Kirby Star Allies et Metal Gear Survive :
Famitsu a testé les jeux suivants :
- Attack on Titan 2 (Ps4, Nintendo Switch, PsVita) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]
- Kirby : Star Allies (Nintendo Switch) – 8/9/9/9 [35/40]
- Metal Gear Survive (Ps4) – 8/9/9/8 [34/40]
- Flowers : Le Volume sur Hiver (PsVita) – 8/9/9/7 [33/40]
- Detention (Nintendo Switch) – 7/8/9/8 [32/40]
- Fe (Ps4, Nintendo Switch, PC) – 7/8/8/9 [32/40]
- Future Card Buddyfight : Tanjou! Oretachi no Saikyou Body! (3DS) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- Winning Post 8 2018 (Ps4, Nintendo Switch, PsVita) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- Gal Gun 2 (Ps4, Nintendo Switch) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]
- The Silver 2425 (Ps4) – 8/7/9/7 [31/40]
- Wan Nyan Doubutsu Byouin Pet no Oisha-san ni Narou! (3DS) – 8/7/7/7 [29/40]
- Dear My Abyss (Nintendo Switch ) – 7/8/7/6 [28/40]
- Minecraft Story Mode : Season Two (Ps4) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
- Link-a-Pix Color (3DS) – 7/7/8/6 [28/40]
- EarthLock (Ps4, Nintendo Switch) – 7/7/6/7 [27/40]
- Kyogeki Quartet Fighters (Nintendo Switch) – 7/6/7/6 [26/40]
Kirby : Star Allies a donc un point de plus que Metal Gear Survive, qui s'en sort finalement très bien...
Source : https://gematsu.com/2018/03/famitsu-review-scores-issue-1527
Ok, je
kurorolucifuru les notes de famitsu se concentre sur le plaisir de jeu et non sur des critères techniques, un jeu peut etre moche, avec un gameplay et un contenu limité, il peut avoir une bonne note s'ils se sont amusés