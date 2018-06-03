Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Kirby Star Allies
name : Kirby Star Allies
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : HAL Laboratory
genre : plates-formes
Kirby sur Nintendo Switch : Une première note tombe
Tests


Voici une Information concernant entre autresles jeux Kirby Star Allies et Metal Gear Survive :



Famitsu a testé les jeux suivants :

- Attack on Titan 2 (Ps4, Nintendo Switch, PsVita) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]
- Kirby : Star Allies (Nintendo Switch) – 8/9/9/9 [35/40]
- Metal Gear Survive (Ps4) – 8/9/9/8 [34/40]
- Flowers : Le Volume sur Hiver (PsVita) – 8/9/9/7 [33/40]
- Detention (Nintendo Switch) – 7/8/9/8 [32/40]
- Fe (Ps4, Nintendo Switch, PC) – 7/8/8/9 [32/40]
- Future Card Buddyfight : Tanjou! Oretachi no Saikyou Body! (3DS) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- Winning Post 8 2018 (Ps4, Nintendo Switch, PsVita) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- Gal Gun 2 (Ps4, Nintendo Switch) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]
- The Silver 2425 (Ps4) – 8/7/9/7 [31/40]
- Wan Nyan Doubutsu Byouin Pet no Oisha-san ni Narou! (3DS) – 8/7/7/7 [29/40]
- Dear My Abyss (Nintendo Switch ) – 7/8/7/6 [28/40]
- Minecraft Story Mode : Season Two (Ps4) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
- Link-a-Pix Color (3DS) – 7/7/8/6 [28/40]
- EarthLock (Ps4, Nintendo Switch) – 7/7/6/7 [27/40]
- Kyogeki Quartet Fighters (Nintendo Switch) – 7/6/7/6 [26/40]

Kirby : Star Allies a donc un point de plus que Metal Gear Survive, qui s'en sort finalement très bien...

Source : https://gematsu.com/2018/03/famitsu-review-scores-issue-1527
    posted the 03/06/2018 at 10:18 AM by link49
    comments (31)
    gemini posted the 03/06/2018 at 10:20 AM
    Il va être sympa ce Kirby
    link49 posted the 03/06/2018 at 10:22 AM
    La Démo ne m'a pas convaincu de passer à l'achat personnellement...
    jesuisunefleur posted the 03/06/2018 at 10:24 AM
    Famitsu et leurs notes random
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/06/2018 at 10:24 AM
    Sérieusement ?
    otaksan posted the 03/06/2018 at 10:29 AM
    Quand je regarde les vidéos de l'attaque des titans 2, de ce que je vois il me fait extrêmement peur, mais vu la note, il a l'air bien mieux que je pensais
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/06/2018 at 10:32 AM
    Il y a un mec de JVC.com qui disait que le jeu par moment lui faisait penser à Smash Bros, surtout lors des combats contre les boss (vu que l'on peut jouer chacun un Kirby).
    danceterialg posted the 03/06/2018 at 10:39 AM
    Pour quelqu'un comme qui n'aurait jamais fait un Kirby, je pense que la démo peut déclencher à elle seule un achat. Je n'avais jamais touché à la petite boule rose et j'ai juste adoré cette démo switch
    bisba posted the 03/06/2018 at 10:40 AM
    Pas accroché a la demo, je trouve ca assez mou .
    kisukesan posted the 03/06/2018 at 10:41 AM
    danceterialg Elle était pourtant juste sous ta b... !

    Ok, je
    danceterialg posted the 03/06/2018 at 10:49 AM
    kisukesan Adorable
    kurorolucifuru posted the 03/06/2018 at 10:50 AM
    Attack on titan 36/40 c'est la que tu vois que leurs notes valent que dalle
    captainjuu posted the 03/06/2018 at 10:53 AM
    J'dois encore essayer la démo, mais bon... A voir, j'pense pas débourser le prix fort pour le jeu quoiqu'il arrive
    e3ologue posted the 03/06/2018 at 11:08 AM
    Le plus gros soucis de ce jeu c'est sa valeur ajoutée, contrairement à pas mal d'autres opus de la série il n'apporte rien, le multi existait déjà, idem pour la fusion des pouvoirs.

    kurorolucifuru les notes de famitsu se concentre sur le plaisir de jeu et non sur des critères techniques, un jeu peut etre moche, avec un gameplay et un contenu limité, il peut avoir une bonne note s'ils se sont amusés
    lz posted the 03/06/2018 at 11:27 AM
    Surprenant cette note, alors que le jeu n'avait pas l'air terrible ...
    kikoo31 posted the 03/06/2018 at 11:33 AM
    tu vas te l acheter le coeur bi ?
    link49 posted the 03/06/2018 at 11:45 AM
    kikoo31 Non, j'économise pour Nintendo Labo...
    kidicarus posted the 03/06/2018 at 11:48 AM
    Il plait , donc il doit être agréable comme bea7coup de jeu de cette saga.
    link49 posted the 03/06/2018 at 11:51 AM
    Au Japon, je pense que le jeu va bien se vendre...
    linkart posted the 03/06/2018 at 11:57 AM
    La démo était pas ouf, je pense le prendre car j'ai bien aimé les épisodes 3DS mais s'ils avaient pas été là j'aurais sûrement annulé ma préco...
    ravyxxs posted the 03/06/2018 at 12:01 PM
    Les gars ont des licences comme Star Fox mais te sors Kirby lol. Ces japs...
    raph64 posted the 03/06/2018 at 12:06 PM
    Mais quand même il a l'air très sympa ce Kirby ! dois-je me le procurer ?
    maxleresistant posted the 03/06/2018 at 12:10 PM
    Comme d'hab, le jeu va se taper du 80/85 sur meta.
    mikazaki posted the 03/06/2018 at 12:22 PM
    un bon petit jeux sa ^^
    sonilka posted the 03/06/2018 at 12:22 PM
    e3ologue ravi d'apprendre que la plaisir de jeu procuré par FFXIII valait un 39/40
    evilchris posted the 03/06/2018 at 12:39 PM
    sonilka tiens je viens de le terminer la semaine dernière sur pc en 4k lol du gros foutage de gueule couloir fantasy XIII
    kikoo31 posted the 03/06/2018 at 12:40 PM
    link49 pour prendre le robot et le rest e,oui il te faut mettre 130 de coté
    octobar posted the 03/06/2018 at 12:56 PM
    35/40 dans Famitsu ça veut dire un bon gros 5 chez Gamekult.
    kuriringk posted the 03/06/2018 at 01:21 PM
    Mouais pas convaincu par ce jeu
    kurorolucifuru posted the 03/06/2018 at 01:39 PM
    E3ologue Sauf que je parle pas des graphismes, mais le premier était franchement moyen et je doute d'après les retours de la presse que le second soit à ce point meilleur surtout pour un muso like
    link49 posted the 03/06/2018 at 01:49 PM
    kikoo31 Minimum...
    solidfisher posted the 03/06/2018 at 02:10 PM
    Kirby 54 y jouera sans doutes donc je boycotte, même si j'ai plus la switch
