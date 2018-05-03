profile
seb84 > blog
Wii party u contre StarFox Zero
Hello
J echange mon wii party u (edition Selects) contre starfox zero
Envoi par courrier...
Tout est dit. Contactez moi !
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/05/2018 at 10:32 PM by seb84
    comments (7)
    escobar posted the 03/05/2018 at 10:38 PM
    Bonne chance
    deeper posted the 03/05/2018 at 11:02 PM
    Il est sérieux ?
    galneryus posted the 03/05/2018 at 11:12 PM
    au moins le gars a de l'espoir !
    ducknsexe posted the 03/05/2018 at 11:27 PM
    Je crois en toi
    airzoom posted the 03/05/2018 at 11:31 PM
    Le jean claude duss de l échange, il se dit, dur un malentendu... Tu peux conclure
    kikoo31 posted the 03/05/2018 at 11:53 PM
    Par courrier ,je suis d'accord tu m'envoie d'abord Wii party
    et je te passerais ensuite Star fox ensuite
    ravyxxs posted the 03/06/2018 at 01:49 AM
    Hahahaha
