God Of War: Nouvelle vidéo interview avec Cory Barlog
Nouvelle vidéo interview avec Cory Barlog sur God Of War PS4:
Foxstep
posted the 03/05/2018 at 07:15 PM by foxstep
foxstep
comments (15)
15
)
misterpixel
posted
the 03/05/2018 at 07:18 PM
Les retours vont arriver toute la presse à été invité aujourd’hui
driver
posted
the 03/05/2018 at 07:22 PM
90+ incoming.
kaiserstark
posted
the 03/05/2018 at 07:26 PM
misterpixel
L'embargo sur les previews va jusqu'au 19 mars donc va quand même falloir attendre deux semaines.
octobar
posted
the 03/05/2018 at 07:34 PM
en tout cas, niveau documentation, réalisation et au niveau de la construction de l'univers ils ont l'air d'avoir mis les moyens. D'un simple poignard jusqu'à l'intégration de mythes nordiques tout ça promet pas mal.
leonr4
posted
the 03/05/2018 at 07:44 PM
J-46
sorasaiku
posted
the 03/05/2018 at 07:45 PM
clac visuel et auditif
sa va être un pur régale de parcourire sa nouvelle aventure
sora78
posted
the 03/05/2018 at 08:07 PM
kaiserstark
ça c'est l'embargo des test, les premières preview ce feront dans la semaine surement avec très peu de footage voir pas du tout.
tizoc
posted
the 03/05/2018 at 08:27 PM
Hey! C'est Cory BARLOG...
Le R avant le L. L'autre il est dans le mine de la moria...
mad1
posted
the 03/05/2018 at 08:47 PM
Franchement vu que c'est un jeu linéaire ça ne sert à rien de regarder les infos, ça gâche le plaisir.
roxas33
posted
the 03/05/2018 at 08:58 PM
jpp d'attendre
misterpixel
posted
the 03/05/2018 at 09:08 PM
sora78
Heu t’es sûr un embargo de test plus d’un mois à l’avance ?
kaiserstark
posted
the 03/05/2018 at 09:36 PM
sora78
misterpixel
Non, c'est bien les previews qui sortiront le 19 mars pas l'embargo pour les tests.
https://www.resetera.com/threads/god-of-war-behind-the-myths-an-interview-with-cory-barlog-ps4.27468/#post-5212024
misterpixel
posted
the 03/05/2018 at 10:25 PM
kaiserstark
Ah je me disais, thanks.
foxstep
posted
the 03/05/2018 at 10:42 PM
tizoc
En effet haha
https://www.resetera.com/threads/god-of-war-behind-the-myths-an-interview-with-cory-barlog-ps4.27468/#post-5212024