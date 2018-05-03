profile
God Of War: Nouvelle vidéo interview avec Cory Barlog
Nouvelle vidéo interview avec Cory Barlog sur God Of War PS4:


    tags : god of war ps4 cory balrog
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/05/2018 at 07:15 PM by foxstep
    comments (15)
    misterpixel posted the 03/05/2018 at 07:18 PM
    Les retours vont arriver toute la presse à été invité aujourd’hui
    driver posted the 03/05/2018 at 07:22 PM
    90+ incoming.
    kaiserstark posted the 03/05/2018 at 07:26 PM
    misterpixel L'embargo sur les previews va jusqu'au 19 mars donc va quand même falloir attendre deux semaines.
    octobar posted the 03/05/2018 at 07:34 PM
    en tout cas, niveau documentation, réalisation et au niveau de la construction de l'univers ils ont l'air d'avoir mis les moyens. D'un simple poignard jusqu'à l'intégration de mythes nordiques tout ça promet pas mal.
    leonr4 posted the 03/05/2018 at 07:44 PM
    J-46
    sorasaiku posted the 03/05/2018 at 07:45 PM
    clac visuel et auditif sa va être un pur régale de parcourire sa nouvelle aventure
    sora78 posted the 03/05/2018 at 08:07 PM
    kaiserstark ça c'est l'embargo des test, les premières preview ce feront dans la semaine surement avec très peu de footage voir pas du tout.
    tizoc posted the 03/05/2018 at 08:27 PM
    Hey! C'est Cory BARLOG... Le R avant le L. L'autre il est dans le mine de la moria...
    mad1 posted the 03/05/2018 at 08:47 PM
    Franchement vu que c'est un jeu linéaire ça ne sert à rien de regarder les infos, ça gâche le plaisir.
    roxas33 posted the 03/05/2018 at 08:58 PM
    jpp d'attendre
    misterpixel posted the 03/05/2018 at 09:08 PM
    sora78 Heu t’es sûr un embargo de test plus d’un mois à l’avance ?
    kaiserstark posted the 03/05/2018 at 09:36 PM
    sora78 misterpixel Non, c'est bien les previews qui sortiront le 19 mars pas l'embargo pour les tests.

    https://www.resetera.com/threads/god-of-war-behind-the-myths-an-interview-with-cory-barlog-ps4.27468/#post-5212024
    misterpixel posted the 03/05/2018 at 10:25 PM
    kaiserstark Ah je me disais, thanks.
    foxstep posted the 03/05/2018 at 10:42 PM
    tizoc En effet haha
