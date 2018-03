major nelson nous donne rendez vous ce vendredi 10 mars a 21h





I’m thrilled to announce that Inside Xbox will debut on March 10th at 12:00PM PST, marking the dawn of a brand-new way for the team to celebrate our news, our games, and our fans.



Inside Xbox is many things. A premier live news broadcast that will highlight breaking announcements and a peek behind the curtain of Team Xbox. A glimpse at the mysteries of game design and a celebration of some of the month’s most exciting games and features. Most of all, it’s an opportunity for us to celebrate and listen to you, the community. All of this will be available streaming in 4K/UHD on supported services and platforms.