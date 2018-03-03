Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
profile
Jeux Vidéo
237
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
koopaskill
12
Likes
Likers
koopaskill
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 375
visites since opening : 155644
koopaskill > blog
DBZ Dokkan Battle (JAP) - Invocations tickets des 3 ans (FIN)
Salut tout le monde,

Aujourd'hui on arrive à la fin de la période des 3 ans sur la version Jap, et on va claquer les derniers tickets qui restent et voir ce que l'on va droper

https://youtu.be/oXxzkKk68mQ
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/03/2018 at 04:39 PM by koopaskill
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre