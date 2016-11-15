accueil
Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
name :
Watch Dogs 2
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Ubisoft
developer :
Ubisoft Montréal
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
oui (online)
european release date :
11/15/2016
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
koopaskill
Watch Dogs 2 FR - DLC Human Conditions - Découverte
Salut tout le monde,
Aujourd'hui on commence le premier DLC de Watch Dogs "Conditions humaines" avec une toute nouvelle affaire sur laquelle enquêter
https://youtu.be/jn2lZERnj_8
posted the 03/03/2018 at 11:23 AM by koopaskill
koopaskill
comments (2)
2
)
shinz0
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 11:29 AM
J'ai adoré ce jeu : fun, un gamplay au top et pas compliqué à platiner, merci Ubi
koopaskill
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 11:43 AM
shinz0
ouais carrément et le season pass a 16€ pendant une promo ne se refuse pas
