Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
profile
Watch Dogs 2
9
Likes
Likers
name : Watch Dogs 2
platform : Xbox One
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft Montréal
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : oui (online)
european release date : 11/15/2016
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
koopaskill
12
Likes
Likers
koopaskill
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 374
visites since opening : 155241
koopaskill > blog
Watch Dogs 2 FR - DLC Human Conditions - Découverte
Salut tout le monde,

Aujourd'hui on commence le premier DLC de Watch Dogs "Conditions humaines" avec une toute nouvelle affaire sur laquelle enquêter

https://youtu.be/jn2lZERnj_8
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/03/2018 at 11:23 AM by koopaskill
    comments (2)
    shinz0 posted the 03/03/2018 at 11:29 AM
    J'ai adoré ce jeu : fun, un gamplay au top et pas compliqué à platiner, merci Ubi
    koopaskill posted the 03/03/2018 at 11:43 AM
    shinz0 ouais carrément et le season pass a 16€ pendant une promo ne se refuse pas
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre