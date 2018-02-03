profile
Persona 5 : Dancing Star Night
2
Likes
Likers
name : Persona 5 : Dancing Star Night
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Atlus
developer : Atlus
genre : music
other versions :
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
sora78
72
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 597
visites since opening : 764291
sora78 > blog
all
Persona 5: Dancing Star Night - Yusuke entre en scène !
Exclusivités PS4




Et voici Yusuke sur du "Life Goes On"







PersonaCentral
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/02/2018 at 10:50 PM by sora78
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre