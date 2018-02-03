profile
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Moonlighter en boite sur PS4 et Switch
Merge Games sortira l'A-RPG/Simulateur de marchand Moonkeeper en version physique sur PS4 et Switch courant Mai.



    posted the 03/02/2018 at 01:36 PM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    zekura posted the 03/02/2018 at 01:39 PM
    Cool ! J'aime bien la DA ^^
    eduardos posted the 03/02/2018 at 01:45 PM
    Il a l'aire super sympa ce petit Zelda-like, la DA et les animations sont vraiment sympa
    birmou posted the 03/02/2018 at 01:50 PM
    Rooooh nickel
    giru posted the 03/02/2018 at 02:00 PM
    Ca a l'air très joli, à voir.
    zanpa posted the 03/02/2018 at 02:06 PM
    j'aime le concept d'aller chercher des compo et du stuff dans les donjon pur ensuite les vendres au différent hero
