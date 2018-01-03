accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
CN Play
profile
31
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
wario
,
kyogamer
,
genzzo
,
minbox
,
e3payne
,
goldmen33
,
fullbuster
,
leblogdeshacka
,
astralbouille
,
trungz
,
ellie
,
cortes
,
linuxclan
,
jeuxvideo2
,
hyoga57
,
jozen15
,
davidhm
,
kenpokan
,
hado78
,
blackjack
,
kira93
,
escobar
,
kurosama
,
liquidus00
,
diablass59
,
sora78
,
spawnini
,
jenicris
,
jasonm
,
link49
,
kamikaze1985
name :
Yakuza 6
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sega
developer :
Sega
genre :
action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
83
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
tvirus
,
milo42
,
fullbuster
,
lichking
,
ootaniisensei
,
uta
,
zboobi
,
battossai
,
vanilla59
,
ripley
,
trafalgar
,
minx
,
cheryl
,
lz
,
lordkupo
,
binou87
,
supatony
,
spawnini
,
ritalix
,
voxen
,
knity
,
vfries
,
leblogdeshacka
,
krash
,
chester
,
bjm
,
eldren
,
blackbox
,
freematt
,
ellie
,
tsunmida
,
playstation2008
,
naughty
,
lightning
,
kenshuiin
,
kurosama
,
beni
,
skyzein
,
bliss02
,
hado78
,
link49
,
axelay05
,
aiolia081
,
cajp45
,
iiii
,
nobleswan
,
mikazaki
,
maxibesttof
,
victornewman
,
hyoga57
,
darkfoxx
,
fortep
,
kisukesan
,
lordguyver
,
kamikaze1985
,
naruto780
,
shindo
,
seriously
,
gat
,
ace7
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
monz666
,
cedrickv93
,
tristan66
,
shiroyashagin
,
waurius59
,
kyojoueur
,
birmou
,
kenpokan
,
aurondu30
,
snowbell
,
odv78
,
sephiroth07
,
shiranui
,
giusnake
,
strifedcloud
,
neckbreaker71
,
kwak
,
raph64
,
negan
,
gamekyo
,
madness7
,
torotoro59
tuni
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
636
visites since opening :
469113
tuni
> blog
Réception du soir PS4 : Un BIJOU à venir
Comment ne pas dormir.... Voici la réponse
Yakuza 6 The Song of Life Review Code, voilà de quoi faire pour passer le temps en attendant Sea of Thieves
Un chouette mois que ce mois de Mars ^^
tags :
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/01/2018 at 07:42 PM by
tuni
comments (
5
)
victornewman
posted
the 03/01/2018 at 07:45 PM
tuni
tu confirmes les sous titres anglais car si c'est des sous titres français je ne le prend pas
tuni
posted
the 03/01/2018 at 07:48 PM
victornewman
Anglais ^^ mdr
victornewman
posted
the 03/01/2018 at 07:54 PM
tuni
thanks
kurosama
posted
the 03/01/2018 at 10:00 PM
Pinaise
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 03/01/2018 at 10:34 PM
tuni
il est censé être repoussé au
17 Avril en France
.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo