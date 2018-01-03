CN Play
Yakuza 6
name : Yakuza 6
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : action-aventure
tuni
tuni
tuni > blog
Réception du soir PS4 : Un BIJOU à venir


Comment ne pas dormir.... Voici la réponse

Yakuza 6 The Song of Life Review Code, voilà de quoi faire pour passer le temps en attendant Sea of Thieves Un chouette mois que ce mois de Mars ^^
    posted the 03/01/2018 at 07:42 PM by tuni
    comments (5)
    victornewman posted the 03/01/2018 at 07:45 PM
    tuni tu confirmes les sous titres anglais car si c'est des sous titres français je ne le prend pas
    tuni posted the 03/01/2018 at 07:48 PM
    victornewman Anglais ^^ mdr
    victornewman posted the 03/01/2018 at 07:54 PM
    tuni thanks
    kurosama posted the 03/01/2018 at 10:00 PM
    Pinaise
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 03/01/2018 at 10:34 PM
    tuni il est censé être repoussé au 17 Avril en France.
