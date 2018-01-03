accueil
8
8
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
fiveagainstone
,
vonkuru
,
eldren
,
anakaris
,
genzzo
,
leblogdeshacka
,
gamekyo
name :
Kirby Star Allies
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
HAL Laboratory
genre :
plates-formes
4
4
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
,
neckbreaker71
,
raph64
,
killia
articles :
17
visites since opening :
17783
malikay
> blog
Kirby Star Allies une démo disponible sur l'eShop
La démo de Kirby Star Allies est disponible dès maintenant sur l'eShop de votre Nintendo Switch.
nintendo
tags :
kirby star allies
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/01/2018 at 02:19 PM by
malikay
comments (
8
)
negan
posted
the 03/01/2018 at 02:20 PM
Merci de l'info
nicolasgourry
posted
the 03/01/2018 at 02:21 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=47&v=yACthzQ-MH4
giusnake
posted
the 03/01/2018 at 02:35 PM
Je prend mon fils va être content ^^ merci.
kloko
posted
the 03/01/2018 at 02:40 PM
je prend aussi ^^
salocin
posted
the 03/01/2018 at 02:45 PM
Génial ! En cours de téléchargement.
Ma fille aussi va être contente !
kloko
posted
the 03/01/2018 at 02:46 PM
il est super jolie ! vivement le jeu ^^
vadorswitch
posted
the 03/01/2018 at 02:47 PM
Merci !!!
giru
posted
the 03/01/2018 at 02:58 PM
Cool
Ma fille aussi va être contente !