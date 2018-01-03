profile
Kirby Star Allies
8
name : Kirby Star Allies
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : HAL Laboratory
genre : plates-formes
malikay
malikay
Kirby Star Allies une démo disponible sur l'eShop
La démo de Kirby Star Allies est disponible dès maintenant sur l'eShop de votre Nintendo Switch.

nintendo
    tags : kirby star allies
    posted the 03/01/2018 at 02:19 PM by malikay
    comments (8)
    negan posted the 03/01/2018 at 02:20 PM
    Merci de l'info
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/01/2018 at 02:21 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=47&v=yACthzQ-MH4
    giusnake posted the 03/01/2018 at 02:35 PM
    Je prend mon fils va être content ^^ merci.
    kloko posted the 03/01/2018 at 02:40 PM
    je prend aussi ^^
    salocin posted the 03/01/2018 at 02:45 PM
    Génial ! En cours de téléchargement.
    Ma fille aussi va être contente !
    kloko posted the 03/01/2018 at 02:46 PM
    il est super jolie ! vivement le jeu ^^
    vadorswitch posted the 03/01/2018 at 02:47 PM
    Merci !!!
    giru posted the 03/01/2018 at 02:58 PM
    Cool
