profile
aleas
68
Likes
Likers
aleas
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 451
visites since opening : 575113
aleas > blog
[Malaise] FF15 : Des costumes Sims



Je ... oui.. ok



    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/28/2018 at 02:45 PM by aleas
    comments (20)
    greil93 posted the 02/28/2018 at 02:46 PM
    [Malaise] FF15 tout court
    guiguif posted the 02/28/2018 at 02:47 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_NC-J2Ac9M8
    gantzeur posted the 02/28/2018 at 02:47 PM
    ouuuuuuulala .....
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/28/2018 at 02:47 PM
    C'est pas les "indestructibles" mais les indescriptibles...
    diablass59 posted the 02/28/2018 at 02:49 PM
    spilner posted the 02/28/2018 at 02:49 PM
    Cette déchéance bordel!
    Versus XIII Piétiné et souillé de toute part...
    gat posted the 02/28/2018 at 02:49 PM
    Vivement l'arrivée de FF XV sur Switch pour avoir les costumes en carton.
    serve posted the 02/28/2018 at 02:50 PM
    Ils font copain copain avec tout les jeux Sims Half Life AC.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 02/28/2018 at 02:50 PM
    Je viens de voir ça, honteux
    cladstrife59 posted the 02/28/2018 at 02:51 PM
    Sérieux je ne sais pas ou on va la mais c'est de pire en pire. Encore ils mettraient des costumes des anciens FF mais la ça n'a ni queue ni tête (et en plus les costumes sont immondes).
    J'ai même plus de mots pour qualifié ça...
    zekk posted the 02/28/2018 at 02:51 PM
    furtifdor posted the 02/28/2018 at 02:51 PM
    Ils en ont plus rien à foutre de la cohérence des cosumes!
    escobar posted the 02/28/2018 at 02:52 PM
    Putain
    okiz03 posted the 02/28/2018 at 02:53 PM
    Ils sont tombés bas
    xenofamicom posted the 02/28/2018 at 02:53 PM
    "A touché le fond mais creuse toujours"...

    Recherche Tabata "Dead or Alive" pour avoir détruit/violé/atomisé/so*omisé/mutilé/humilié la série FF.
    hatefield posted the 02/28/2018 at 02:54 PM
    Bordel la prostitution de la licence.
    dooku posted the 02/28/2018 at 02:54 PM
    manque que les lapins crétins et Neymar
    octobar posted the 02/28/2018 at 02:56 PM
    Putain mais c'est quoi cette merde

    Hyoga57 tu m'expliques ?
    jenicris posted the 02/28/2018 at 03:03 PM
    gareauxloups posted the 02/28/2018 at 03:10 PM
    L'annonce que j'attendais pour passer commande !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre