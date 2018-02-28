accueil
profile
images and videos gallery
[Malaise] FF15 : Des costumes Sims
Je ... oui.. ok
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/28/2018 at 02:45 PM by
aleas
comments (
20
)
greil93
posted
the 02/28/2018 at 02:46 PM
[Malaise] FF15 tout court
guiguif
posted
the 02/28/2018 at 02:47 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_NC-J2Ac9M8
gantzeur
posted
the 02/28/2018 at 02:47 PM
ouuuuuuulala .....
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/28/2018 at 02:47 PM
C'est pas les "indestructibles" mais les indescriptibles...
diablass59
posted
the 02/28/2018 at 02:49 PM
spilner
posted
the 02/28/2018 at 02:49 PM
Cette déchéance bordel!
Versus XIII Piétiné et souillé de toute part...
gat
posted
the 02/28/2018 at 02:49 PM
Vivement l'arrivée de FF XV sur Switch pour avoir les costumes en carton.
serve
posted
the 02/28/2018 at 02:50 PM
Ils font copain copain avec tout les jeux Sims Half Life AC.
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 02/28/2018 at 02:50 PM
Je viens de voir ça, honteux
cladstrife59
posted
the 02/28/2018 at 02:51 PM
Sérieux je ne sais pas ou on va la mais c'est de pire en pire. Encore ils mettraient des costumes des anciens FF mais la ça n'a ni queue ni tête (et en plus les costumes sont immondes).
J'ai même plus de mots pour qualifié ça...
zekk
posted
the 02/28/2018 at 02:51 PM
furtifdor
posted
the 02/28/2018 at 02:51 PM
Ils en ont plus rien à foutre de la cohérence des cosumes!
escobar
posted
the 02/28/2018 at 02:52 PM
Putain
okiz03
posted
the 02/28/2018 at 02:53 PM
Ils sont tombés bas
xenofamicom
posted
the 02/28/2018 at 02:53 PM
"A touché le fond mais creuse toujours"...
Recherche Tabata "Dead or Alive" pour avoir détruit/violé/atomisé/so*omisé/mutilé/humilié la série FF.
hatefield
posted
the 02/28/2018 at 02:54 PM
Bordel la prostitution de la licence.
dooku
posted
the 02/28/2018 at 02:54 PM
manque que les lapins crétins et Neymar
octobar
posted
the 02/28/2018 at 02:56 PM
Putain mais c'est quoi cette merde
Hyoga57
tu m'expliques ?
jenicris
posted
the 02/28/2018 at 03:03 PM
gareauxloups
posted
the 02/28/2018 at 03:10 PM
L'annonce que j'attendais pour passer commande !
