« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Grasshopper Manufacture
name : Grasshopper Manufacture
description : Studio japonais composé de 30 personnes à l'origine de Killer 7 pour le compte de Capcom.
official website : http://www.grasshopper.co.jp/
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Une collaboration : Killer7 et Let It Die !


C'est pour les 20 ans de Grasshopper
Des infos sont prévu pour le printemps 2018.

https://twitter.com/LETITDIETheGame/status/968697714065190912

Gematsu
    posted the 02/28/2018 at 11:07 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    allanoix posted the 02/28/2018 at 01:21 PM
    Killer 7 en hd ...
