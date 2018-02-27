accueil
profile
45
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
457
457
visites since opening :
596212
596212
jenicris
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
FFVII Remake: Jessie inspiré par l'épouse de Roberto Ferrari + artwork en question
https://www.instagram.com/p/BfgUd_Agwpb/
https://www.resetera.com/threads/final-fantasy-7-remake-concept-art.17699/page-12
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/27/2018 at 11:08 PM by
jenicris
comments (
6
)
shanks
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 11:13 PM
Et James ?
#senfuitloin
sora78
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 11:24 PM
Hate de voir la DA in-game
eldrick
posted
the 02/28/2018 at 12:07 AM
Pas très utile de porter une armure dans l'univers de FF7 mais bon xD
aros
posted
the 02/28/2018 at 12:14 AM
eldrick
Y'a bien des personnages qui doivent craindre pour leur vie, alors ils ce consolent comme ils peuvent
furtifdor
posted
the 02/28/2018 at 01:11 AM
shanks
Il se prépare pour nous jouer un mavais tour!
#s'enfuiaussi
melkaba
posted
the 02/28/2018 at 01:41 AM
Il dessine vraiment bien ce type. Il est à l origine du design de Ardynn d ailleurs. J ai hâte de voir les autres perso.
