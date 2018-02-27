ajouter un titre
FFVII Remake: Jessie inspiré par l'épouse de Roberto Ferrari + artwork en question


https://www.instagram.com/p/BfgUd_Agwpb/

https://www.resetera.com/threads/final-fantasy-7-remake-concept-art.17699/page-12
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/27/2018 at 11:08 PM by jenicris
    comments (6)
    shanks posted the 02/27/2018 at 11:13 PM
    Et James ?

    #senfuitloin
    sora78 posted the 02/27/2018 at 11:24 PM

    Hate de voir la DA in-game
    eldrick posted the 02/28/2018 at 12:07 AM
    Pas très utile de porter une armure dans l'univers de FF7 mais bon xD
    aros posted the 02/28/2018 at 12:14 AM
    eldrick
    Y'a bien des personnages qui doivent craindre pour leur vie, alors ils ce consolent comme ils peuvent
    furtifdor posted the 02/28/2018 at 01:11 AM
    shanks Il se prépare pour nous jouer un mavais tour!

    #s'enfuiaussi
    melkaba posted the 02/28/2018 at 01:41 AM
    Il dessine vraiment bien ce type. Il est à l origine du design de Ardynn d ailleurs. J ai hâte de voir les autres perso.
