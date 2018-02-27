accueil
10 / 08 / 2016
Xbox One X : 4 nouveaux jeux 360 optimisés
posted the 02/27/2018 at 05:02 PM by
gat
comments (
22
)
diablo
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 05:15 PM
Crackdown devient Retro donc
aiolia081
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 05:17 PM
diablo
Il l'est depuis longtemps
lughost30
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 05:20 PM
J'aimerai qu'ils offrent crackdown en GWG du coup, s'il l'a pas déjà été. Et je vais tester par curiosité Forza Horizon pour voir la gueule qu'il a...
andrasseth
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 05:21 PM
j'ai bien eu une maj pour the witcher 2,mais il n'apparait pas dans les jeux optimisés.
de même que je n'ai pas de maj pour les autres.
misterpixel
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 05:32 PM
fable est sur le GP, du coup l’optimisation est valable aussi ? Ça concerne que le 1 ?
gat
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 05:34 PM
misterpixel
C’est valable oui.
andrasseth
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 05:38 PM
gat
,tu as oublié un détail dans ta news,en faisant apparaitre le guide 360 tu peux choisir entre le mod graphisme ou performance.
cette new est incomplète c'est honteux
misterpixel
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 05:45 PM
Nice je vais tester alors
gat
gat
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 05:50 PM
andrasseth
Y’avait aucune précision dans le tweet. Je n’ai fait que relayer.
diablo
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 05:59 PM
aiolia081
sérieux ? je savais même pas
aiolia081
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 06:12 PM
diablo
Oui oui
grievous32
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 06:27 PM
Lughost30
c'est un des tous premiers jeux donnés en GWG Crackdown.
idd
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 06:35 PM
quelqu'un sait comment transférer une save depuis la 360 vers la one x ?
gat
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 06:36 PM
idd
Mets la sauvegarde de ton DD 360 sur le cloud et c’est good.
idd
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 06:38 PM
gat
ah oki je vais test avec ma avec gears 3
merci !
gat
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 06:39 PM
idd
J’ai testé avec Bully et ça a marché.
goldmen33
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 07:04 PM
Là on est bien!
Fable A bordel on passe d'un truc qui pique les yeux et qui rame à jeu super propre!
lughost30
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 07:44 PM
grievous32
j'ai plus qu'à le trouver dans un cash converter
grievous32
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 07:51 PM
Lughost30
il est à 4 euros sur Priceminister frais de port compris. Si tu peux, joue au jeu en coop', c'est là qu'il montre tout son potentiel.
lughost30
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 08:01 PM
grievous32
Assez peu (voir pas du tout) de potes sur Xbox
ritalix
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 08:29 PM
gat
merci mec pour l'astuce
idd
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 08:43 PM
gat
bien joué, j'ai pas encore testé de mon côté
