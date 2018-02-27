profile
Xbox One X : 4 nouveaux jeux 360 optimisés
Twitter - https://twitter.com/XboxFR?lang=fr
    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/27/2018 at 05:02 PM by gat
    comments (22)
    diablo posted the 02/27/2018 at 05:15 PM
    Crackdown devient Retro donc
    aiolia081 posted the 02/27/2018 at 05:17 PM
    diablo Il l'est depuis longtemps
    lughost30 posted the 02/27/2018 at 05:20 PM
    J'aimerai qu'ils offrent crackdown en GWG du coup, s'il l'a pas déjà été. Et je vais tester par curiosité Forza Horizon pour voir la gueule qu'il a...
    andrasseth posted the 02/27/2018 at 05:21 PM
    j'ai bien eu une maj pour the witcher 2,mais il n'apparait pas dans les jeux optimisés.
    de même que je n'ai pas de maj pour les autres.
    misterpixel posted the 02/27/2018 at 05:32 PM
    fable est sur le GP, du coup l’optimisation est valable aussi ? Ça concerne que le 1 ?
    gat posted the 02/27/2018 at 05:34 PM
    misterpixel C’est valable oui.
    andrasseth posted the 02/27/2018 at 05:38 PM
    gat,tu as oublié un détail dans ta news,en faisant apparaitre le guide 360 tu peux choisir entre le mod graphisme ou performance.
    cette new est incomplète c'est honteux
    misterpixel posted the 02/27/2018 at 05:45 PM
    Nice je vais tester alors gat
    gat posted the 02/27/2018 at 05:50 PM
    andrasseth Y’avait aucune précision dans le tweet. Je n’ai fait que relayer.
    diablo posted the 02/27/2018 at 05:59 PM
    aiolia081 sérieux ? je savais même pas
    aiolia081 posted the 02/27/2018 at 06:12 PM
    diablo Oui oui
    grievous32 posted the 02/27/2018 at 06:27 PM
    Lughost30 c'est un des tous premiers jeux donnés en GWG Crackdown.
    idd posted the 02/27/2018 at 06:35 PM
    quelqu'un sait comment transférer une save depuis la 360 vers la one x ?
    gat posted the 02/27/2018 at 06:36 PM
    idd Mets la sauvegarde de ton DD 360 sur le cloud et c’est good.
    idd posted the 02/27/2018 at 06:38 PM
    gat ah oki je vais test avec ma avec gears 3 merci !
    gat posted the 02/27/2018 at 06:39 PM
    idd J’ai testé avec Bully et ça a marché.
    goldmen33 posted the 02/27/2018 at 07:04 PM
    Là on est bien!
    Fable A bordel on passe d'un truc qui pique les yeux et qui rame à jeu super propre!
    lughost30 posted the 02/27/2018 at 07:44 PM
    grievous32 j'ai plus qu'à le trouver dans un cash converter
    grievous32 posted the 02/27/2018 at 07:51 PM
    Lughost30 il est à 4 euros sur Priceminister frais de port compris. Si tu peux, joue au jeu en coop', c'est là qu'il montre tout son potentiel.
    lughost30 posted the 02/27/2018 at 08:01 PM
    grievous32 Assez peu (voir pas du tout) de potes sur Xbox
    ritalix posted the 02/27/2018 at 08:29 PM
    gat merci mec pour l'astuce
    idd posted the 02/27/2018 at 08:43 PM
    gat bien joué, j'ai pas encore testé de mon côté
