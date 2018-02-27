Vous vous souvenez du type qui avait fouillé dans les fichiers de la ONE et qui avait dit que Forza Horizon 4 se passerai au Japon, qu'un nouveau Perfect Dark à la 3ème personne était en cours, qu'il y aura un Halo qui ferait exploser le nombre de joueurs etc... il avait dit qu'il n'avait rien trouvé sur Banjo et ça semble faux il a fait une mise à jour et voilà ce qu'il à écrit sur les forums de ReseteraVoilà ça reste à prendre avec des pincettes mais beaucoup d'éléments commencent à coïncider et un mystérieux tease il y a de ça 10 ansSinon dans Sea of Thieves j'ai trouvé un nouveau easter egg sur Banjo ^^