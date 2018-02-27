Vous vous souvenez du type qui avait fouillé dans les fichiers de la ONE et qui avait dit que Forza Horizon 4 se passerai au Japon, qu'un nouveau Perfect Dark à la 3ème personne était en cours, qu'il y aura un Halo qui ferait exploser le nombre de joueurs etc... il avait dit qu'il n'avait rien trouvé sur Banjo et ça semble faux il a fait une mise à jour et voilà ce qu'il à écrit sur les forums de Resetera
My initial information about Banjo was wrong. I found a game ID that clearly refers to a new Banjo project. That said - I can’t say what exactly this is. New game, collection, X Enhanced Nuts n Bolts. Banjo in a different game. I simply don’t know. Since there is a clear connection to ... _20A/ - it is something I guess. I’m not as sure on this one as on the other things - for which I received further evidence and shared it with Zhuge by the way. That’s it for now. The next ~2 years will be fun for me, too, as I hope I was able to interprete the infos correctly.
Voilà ça reste à prendre avec des pincettes mais beaucoup d'éléments commencent à coïncider et un mystérieux tease il y a de ça 10 ans
https://chefpyro.tumblr.com/post/169362171645/acm97-things-do-you-remember-nuts-and-bolts
Sinon dans Sea of Thieves j'ai trouvé un nouveau easter egg sur Banjo ^^
