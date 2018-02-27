profile
Rumeur: Project Banjo 20TH


Vous vous souvenez du type qui avait fouillé dans les fichiers de la ONE et qui avait dit que Forza Horizon 4 se passerai au Japon, qu'un nouveau Perfect Dark à la 3ème personne était en cours, qu'il y aura un Halo qui ferait exploser le nombre de joueurs etc... il avait dit qu'il n'avait rien trouvé sur Banjo et ça semble faux il a fait une mise à jour et voilà ce qu'il à écrit sur les forums de Resetera

My initial information about Banjo was wrong. I found a game ID that clearly refers to a new Banjo project. That said - I can’t say what exactly this is. New game, collection, X Enhanced Nuts n Bolts. Banjo in a different game. I simply don’t know. Since there is a clear connection to ... _20A/ - it is something I guess. I’m not as sure on this one as on the other things - for which I received further evidence and shared it with Zhuge by the way. That’s it for now. The next ~2 years will be fun for me, too, as I hope I was able to interprete the infos correctly.

Voilà ça reste à prendre avec des pincettes mais beaucoup d'éléments commencent à coïncider et un mystérieux tease il y a de ça 10 ans

https://chefpyro.tumblr.com/post/169362171645/acm97-things-do-you-remember-nuts-and-bolts

Sinon dans Sea of Thieves j'ai trouvé un nouveau easter egg sur Banjo ^^

Restera - https://www.resetera.com/threads/microsoft-studios-partners-current-and-future-landscape.1061/page-57#post-2868267
    posted the 02/27/2018 at 02:30 PM by diablo
    negan posted the 02/27/2018 at 02:41 PM
    c'est pas lui qui avait parle de fable ?
    diablo posted the 02/27/2018 at 02:44 PM
    negan Me semble qu'il avait aussi parlé de Fable 4 par un Studio Anglais
    diablo posted the 02/27/2018 at 02:59 PM
    octobar il arrive pas a tout déchifrer c'est très difficile il y a des noms de Code par exemple pour fable il peut y avoir le mot Albion et tu sais que c'est fable car tu connais mais genre imagines tu vois le mot Ghost tu ne sais pas ce que ça peut réellement signifier ça peut être en rapport avec une nouvelle IP ou un Halo par exemple pour Banjo il a vu 20 A ça peut vouloir dire beaucoup de choses mais on imagine 20 èmes anniversaires et Banjo en 2018 à 20 ans...
