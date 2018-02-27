accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Metal Gear Survive : Test Gameblog
Tests
Voici une Information autour du jeu Metal Gear Survive :
Gameblog vient de tester le jeu et lui attribue la note de 6/10. Pour rappel, le jeu est maintenant disponible sur PC, Ps4 et Xbox One…
Source :
http://www.gameblog.fr/tests/2978-metal-gear-survive-ps4-xb1-pc
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/27/2018 at 12:59 PM by
link49
comments (
14
)
misterpixel
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 01:05 PM
Ce MGS sans Kojima est ce que RE5 et 6 étaient sans Shinji Mikami ( et même le 7 dans une bien moindre mesure, la licence a su se retrouver en partie ) un bon jeu d'action survival mais un mauvais MGS, sans son âme, profondeur et générique, l'opposé de la licence.
gemini
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 01:06 PM
Vu la liste en négatif mettre 6/10 faut oser lol
darkxehanort94
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 01:11 PM
Ça s attendrit chez Gameblog .
bonanzaa
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 01:16 PM
On donne BEAUCOUP trop d'importance a ce "sous-jeu" tandis que d'autres titres trop sous-estimé passe inaperçu.
grundbeld
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 01:17 PM
Vu les points négatifs ça mériterait un 4.
link49
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 01:18 PM
Je vois bien un 6/10 aussi de la part de Gamekult...
renton
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 01:26 PM
J'attends la version Sw... Ah non, même pas
lippfy
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 01:33 PM
Que Konami vire le Metal Gear la prochaine fois !
Ce jeu truc survive est une honte envers son créateur qui a porté cette entreprise au sommet rien qu'avec l'aura d'une saga.
Qu'il continu a faire leur PES et du pachinko !
sardinecannibale
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 01:34 PM
misterpixel
Ce n'est pas véritablement un MGS, mais un MG et c'est là dessus que joue Konami.
ritalix
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 01:35 PM
ça sent le 4 ou 5 chez GK
link49
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 01:35 PM
renton
Je crois que tu n'es pas le seul...
misterpixel
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 01:36 PM
sardinecannibale
Qu'ils jouent seul.
fetya
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 02:01 PM
Je suis pas assez sadique, je l'essaierai pas celui là.
jesrowweakman
posted
the 02/27/2018 at 02:38 PM
misterpixel
tu sais moi je trouve que mgs 5 est un mauvais mgs aussi et pourtant c'est du kojima...
Le seul résident evil qui n'en est pas un c'est certainement plus le 7 qu'un autre épisode, sinon tu peux inclure le 4 avec le 5 et le 6, donc le créateur n'a rien à voir la dedans
