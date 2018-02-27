Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Metal Gear Survive
2
Likes
Likers
name : Metal Gear Survive
platform : Xbox One
editor : Konami
developer : N.C
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
330
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 16093
visites since opening : 17899606
link49 > blog
all
Metal Gear Survive : Test Gameblog
Tests


Voici une Information autour du jeu Metal Gear Survive :



Gameblog vient de tester le jeu et lui attribue la note de 6/10. Pour rappel, le jeu est maintenant disponible sur PC, Ps4 et Xbox One…

Source : http://www.gameblog.fr/tests/2978-metal-gear-survive-ps4-xb1-pc
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/27/2018 at 12:59 PM by link49
    comments (14)
    misterpixel posted the 02/27/2018 at 01:05 PM
    Ce MGS sans Kojima est ce que RE5 et 6 étaient sans Shinji Mikami ( et même le 7 dans une bien moindre mesure, la licence a su se retrouver en partie ) un bon jeu d’action survival mais un mauvais MGS, sans son âme, profondeur et générique, l’opposé de la licence.
    gemini posted the 02/27/2018 at 01:06 PM
    Vu la liste en négatif mettre 6/10 faut oser lol
    darkxehanort94 posted the 02/27/2018 at 01:11 PM
    Ça s attendrit chez Gameblog .
    bonanzaa posted the 02/27/2018 at 01:16 PM
    On donne BEAUCOUP trop d'importance a ce "sous-jeu" tandis que d'autres titres trop sous-estimé passe inaperçu.
    grundbeld posted the 02/27/2018 at 01:17 PM
    Vu les points négatifs ça mériterait un 4.
    link49 posted the 02/27/2018 at 01:18 PM
    Je vois bien un 6/10 aussi de la part de Gamekult...
    renton posted the 02/27/2018 at 01:26 PM
    J'attends la version Sw... Ah non, même pas
    lippfy posted the 02/27/2018 at 01:33 PM
    Que Konami vire le Metal Gear la prochaine fois !

    Ce jeu truc survive est une honte envers son créateur qui a porté cette entreprise au sommet rien qu'avec l'aura d'une saga.

    Qu'il continu a faire leur PES et du pachinko !
    sardinecannibale posted the 02/27/2018 at 01:34 PM
    misterpixel Ce n'est pas véritablement un MGS, mais un MG et c'est là dessus que joue Konami.
    ritalix posted the 02/27/2018 at 01:35 PM
    ça sent le 4 ou 5 chez GK
    link49 posted the 02/27/2018 at 01:35 PM
    renton Je crois que tu n'es pas le seul...
    misterpixel posted the 02/27/2018 at 01:36 PM
    sardinecannibale Qu'ils jouent seul.
    fetya posted the 02/27/2018 at 02:01 PM
    Je suis pas assez sadique, je l'essaierai pas celui là.
    jesrowweakman posted the 02/27/2018 at 02:38 PM
    misterpixel tu sais moi je trouve que mgs 5 est un mauvais mgs aussi et pourtant c'est du kojima...
    Le seul résident evil qui n'en est pas un c'est certainement plus le 7 qu'un autre épisode, sinon tu peux inclure le 4 avec le 5 et le 6, donc le créateur n'a rien à voir la dedans
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre