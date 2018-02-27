« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name : Disaster Report 4 Plus : Summer Memories
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : N.C
developer : Granzella
genre : autre
multiplayer : non
[PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories / Une nouvelle info !


Une partie du jeu se passera dans une école primaire.
La dernière Bande annonce à ce jour...elle date de fin 2017

Famitsu
    posted the 02/27/2018 at 12:13 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    escobar posted the 02/27/2018 at 12:16 PM
    Depuis le temps que je l'attends
    sleger posted the 02/27/2018 at 12:17 PM
    Irem, sortez ce jeu bordel ! Annulé sur PS3 à l'époque de #fukushima
    escobar posted the 02/27/2018 at 12:34 PM
    sleger ce n'est plus irem qui développe le jeu d'après les dernières news
    icebergbrulant posted the 02/27/2018 at 02:29 PM
    Depuis le temps que je l'attends
    Une date de sortie, vite !!
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 02/27/2018 at 02:37 PM
    Projet qui à pris trop d'envergure suite à l'arrivé de la VR.
