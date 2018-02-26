accueil
This is satanic black metal.
inferusredrum
> blog
Crowbcat: Kingdome come l'arnaque (spoil)/ Nintendo lab / DLC FF
La vidéo parle d'elle même.
posted the 02/26/2018 at 09:17 PM by
inferusredrum
comments (
5
)
kuroni
posted
the 02/26/2018 at 09:22 PM
Le trailers Nintendo Lab est juste excellent !
gantzeur
posted
the 02/26/2018 at 09:29 PM
Kingdome comme putain sérieux ! et le Nintedo lab
cyr
posted
the 02/26/2018 at 09:41 PM
Cette haine envers nintendo labo
mrvince
posted
the 02/26/2018 at 09:47 PM
KC s'est déjà vendu a 1 millions d'exemplaires c'est ça ? Ce scandale.
kali
posted
the 02/26/2018 at 09:50 PM
Kingdom Come cette supercherie à 1 million de joueurs
