In The End There Will Be Only Chaos!
profile
Business & Analyses
23
Likes
Likers
name : Business & Analyses
profile
leonr4
51
Likes
Likers
leonr4
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 462
visites since opening : 607189
leonr4 > blog
[Charts] Les Ventes Mondiales Hardware Du 03 Février






Les estimations mondiales (Hardware) du 03 Février 2018 selon Vgchartz :

Salon Current Gen :

PlayStation 4: 350 477
Xbox One: 108 501
Wii U: < 400

Portable Current Gen:

Nintendo Switch: 226 732

Portable Old Gen:

Nintendo 3DS: 66 918
PlayStation Vita: 5 960




Vgchartz
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/26/2018 at 07:14 PM by leonr4
    comments (12)
    fan2jeux posted the 02/26/2018 at 07:27 PM
    Aux USA, c'est quasiment chacun son tiers
    spilner posted the 02/26/2018 at 07:41 PM
    L'europe pourrait devenir le plus gros marché en fait
    mooplol posted the 02/26/2018 at 07:42 PM
    Elle carbure la switch
    jenicris posted the 02/26/2018 at 07:47 PM
    spilner c'est déjà le plus gros marché mondial.
    Devant les USA depuis un moment déjà.
    sora78 posted the 02/26/2018 at 07:50 PM
    Bof pas terrible cette ps4.

    Début 2017 J'avais prévu 75.5 millions pour début janvier 2018... pas fin février
    leonr4 posted the 02/26/2018 at 07:54 PM
    La PS4 va faire encore mieux durant les sorties de GOW, RDR2 et Spider Man.
    justx posted the 02/26/2018 at 08:03 PM
    bon je compte les billets
    awamy02 posted the 02/26/2018 at 08:18 PM
    Sora78 tu voulais dire début février 2018 https://www.vgchartz.com
    giusnake posted the 02/26/2018 at 08:39 PM
    Écoeurant.
    cyr posted the 02/26/2018 at 09:14 PM
    awamy02 source?
    misterpixel posted the 02/26/2018 at 09:31 PM
    cyr http://www.gameblog.fr/news/73303-sony-76-5-millions-de-ps4-distribuees-hausse-du-chiffres-d-a
    spilner posted the 02/26/2018 at 10:09 PM
    Jenicris
    Ah Ouai Je savais pas.
    Ça tombe bien alors que la PS4 domine outrageusement ce marché

    Sora
    Elle à quand même fait plus de 24M sur 2017, c'est indécent
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre