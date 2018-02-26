Les estimations mondiales (Hardware) du 03 Février 2018
selon Vgchartz
:
Salon Current Gen :
PlayStation 4: 350 477
Xbox One: 108 501
Wii U: < 400
Portable Current Gen:
Nintendo Switch: 226 732
Portable Old Gen:
Nintendo 3DS: 66 918
PlayStation Vita: 5 960
posted the 02/26/2018 at 07:14 PM by leonr4
Devant les USA depuis un moment déjà.
Début 2017 J'avais prévu 75.5 millions pour début janvier 2018... pas fin février
Ah Ouai Je savais pas.
Ça tombe bien alors que la PS4 domine outrageusement ce marché
Sora
Elle à quand même fait plus de 24M sur 2017, c'est indécent