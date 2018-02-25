ajouter un titre
profile
jenicris
45
Likes
Likers
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 453
visites since opening : 591961
jenicris > blog
all
Petit message caché dans Metal Gear Survive?
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/25/2018 at 01:10 PM by jenicris
    comments (13)
    octobar posted the 02/25/2018 at 01:13 PM
    fearjc posted the 02/25/2018 at 01:14 PM
    Pas compris ? Autant les noms soulignés si, mais les lettres entourées ? ^^
    awamy02 posted the 02/25/2018 at 01:14 PM
    La blague !
    lucrate posted the 02/25/2018 at 01:15 PM
    illisible
    flom posted the 02/25/2018 at 01:15 PM
    fearjc kjp = kojima production forever
    jenicris posted the 02/25/2018 at 01:15 PM
    fearjc kojima production Forever.
    lucrate posted the 02/25/2018 at 01:16 PM
    ah Kojima production forever !
    awamy02 posted the 02/25/2018 at 01:20 PM
    vous voulez dire qu' il y des mots sur l'article moi j'ai juste une page blanche avec le titre
    ptitnours posted the 02/25/2018 at 01:29 PM
    Si ça se vérifie c'est violent
    jenicris posted the 02/25/2018 at 01:29 PM
    awamy02 bizarre. Ca marche très bien chez moi.
    fearjc posted the 02/25/2018 at 01:40 PM
    flom jenicris AH ! Merci
    melkaba posted the 02/25/2018 at 01:44 PM
    Hahaha.
    guiguif posted the 02/25/2018 at 01:47 PM
    lol les mecs qui arrivent a decouvrir ce genre de trucs c'est ouf quand meme
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre