jenicris
Petit message caché dans Metal Gear Survive?
posted the 02/25/2018 at 01:10 PM by
jenicris
octobar
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 01:13 PM
fearjc
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 01:14 PM
Pas compris ? Autant les noms soulignés si, mais les lettres entourées ? ^^
awamy02
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 01:14 PM
La blague !
lucrate
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 01:15 PM
illisible
flom
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 01:15 PM
fearjc
kjp = kojima production forever
jenicris
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 01:15 PM
fearjc
kojima production Forever.
lucrate
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 01:16 PM
ah Kojima production forever !
awamy02
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 01:20 PM
vous voulez dire qu' il y des mots sur l'article moi j'ai juste une page blanche avec le titre
ptitnours
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 01:29 PM
Si ça se vérifie c'est violent
jenicris
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 01:29 PM
awamy02
bizarre. Ca marche très bien chez moi.
fearjc
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 01:40 PM
flom
jenicris
AH ! Merci
melkaba
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 01:44 PM
Hahaha.
guiguif
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 01:47 PM
lol les mecs qui arrivent a decouvrir ce genre de trucs c'est ouf quand meme
