Kirby Star Allies
name : Kirby Star Allies
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : HAL Laboratory
genre : plates-formes
Kirby Switch: Une demo la semaine prochaine ?
Kirby: Star Allies pourrait avoir une demo la semaine prochaine (un dimanche) comme le revele une recherche Google contenant les termes ‘Kirby Star Allies demo’.

http://www.siliconera.com/2018/02/24/kirby-star-allies-demo-suggested-google-ad/
    flom posted the 02/25/2018 at 01:10 PM
    J y crois pas
    octobar posted the 02/25/2018 at 01:23 PM
    Nintendo sont quand même hyper frileux pour pondre des démos.

    Après pour un kirby ça peut se défendre, même si je vois pas l'intérêt de montrer que le jeu tourne à 30 fps.
    blur0d posted the 02/25/2018 at 01:34 PM
    Ça serait sympa ! Je l'attend pour le multi avec la famille !
    lz posted the 02/25/2018 at 02:25 PM
    De toute façon démo ou pas, ça sent comme d'hab le jeu moyen
