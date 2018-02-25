Les légendes ne meurent jamais
amassous
132
amassous
articles : 302
visites since opening : 1218010
amassous > blog
Je cherche des astuces DQ je tombe sur ça

Voila quoi
50 ans a faire avec des chats en plus
Fuck le demat.
    14
    posted the 02/25/2018 at 09:05 AM by amassous
    comments (13)
    kaosium posted the 02/25/2018 at 09:16 AM
    Va sur Dragon quest fan peut etre que tu trouveras ton bonheur.
    gamekyo posted the 02/25/2018 at 09:22 AM
    vidéo officielle en plus
    suikoden posted the 02/25/2018 at 09:28 AM
    MDR n'importe quoi xD
    aros posted the 02/25/2018 at 09:33 AM
    C'est monstrueux ce qu'ils ont fait J'adore ! et avec l'ost dont la transition sonore et visuelle est impeccable, le résultat est vraiment cool.

    Par contre avec des chats, whaou, respect quoi
    negan posted the 02/25/2018 at 09:37 AM
    ootaniisensei posted the 02/25/2018 at 09:46 AM
    StardustX
    xenofamicom posted the 02/25/2018 at 09:50 AM
    Enorme
    uta posted the 02/25/2018 at 10:17 AM
    excellent!
    mariosan posted the 02/25/2018 at 10:28 AM
    tu m'as fait kiffé
    armando posted the 02/25/2018 at 10:45 AM
    Vraiment pas mal !
    stardustx posted the 02/25/2018 at 11:34 AM
    ootaniisensei du coup je veux bien leur pardonner FFXV
    sonilka posted the 02/25/2018 at 12:11 PM
    darkeox posted the 02/25/2018 at 12:47 PM
    Purée: 00:50 ce thème monstrueux!!! Dragon Warrior III fa life!
