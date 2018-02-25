accueil
Les légendes ne meurent jamais
Je cherche des astuces DQ je tombe sur ça
Voila quoi
50 ans a faire avec des chats en plus
Fuck le demat.
posted the 02/25/2018 at 09:05 AM by amassous
amassous
comments (
13
)
kaosium
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 09:16 AM
Va sur Dragon quest fan peut etre que tu trouveras ton bonheur.
gamekyo
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 09:22 AM
vidéo officielle en plus
suikoden
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 09:28 AM
MDR n'importe quoi xD
aros
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 09:33 AM
C'est monstrueux ce qu'ils ont fait
J'adore ! et avec l'ost dont la transition sonore et visuelle est impeccable, le résultat est vraiment cool.
Par contre avec des chats, whaou, respect quoi
negan
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 09:37 AM
ootaniisensei
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 09:46 AM
StardustX
xenofamicom
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 09:50 AM
Enorme
uta
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 10:17 AM
excellent!
mariosan
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 10:28 AM
tu m'as fait kiffé
armando
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 10:45 AM
Vraiment pas mal !
stardustx
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 11:34 AM
ootaniisensei
du coup je veux bien leur pardonner FFXV
sonilka
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 12:11 PM
darkeox
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 12:47 PM
Purée: 00:50 ce thème monstrueux!!! Dragon Warrior III fa life!
