Hyrule Warriors Legends
name : Hyrule Warriors Legends
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Omega Force
genre : action
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
Hyrule Warriors : Definitive Edition / Date de sortie ?



Date de publication: 31/05/2018


Site de Nintendo
    posted the 02/24/2018 at 01:47 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    cyr posted the 02/24/2018 at 02:11 PM
    Autant le portage de donkey kong pourrait éventuellement m' intéresser, autant celui la..
    J'ai fait la version wii u, et j'en reste la.
    onyjinnkenobi posted the 02/24/2018 at 02:14 PM
    Efficace cette bande-annonce.
    kali posted the 02/24/2018 at 02:18 PM
    Jeu de niche ça. Vivement autre chose que des musos et cie.
