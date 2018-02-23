« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Spike Chunsoft
4
Likes
Likers
name : Spike Chunsoft
official website : http://www.spike.co.jp/
profile
nicolasgourry
91
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2014
visites since opening : 2364810
nicolasgourry > blog
Spike Chunsoft bientôt des nouvelles annonces




4 titres seront annoncés.

Twitter
SpikeChunsoft (le site de la branche US vient d'ouvrir)
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/23/2018 at 08:42 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    sonilka posted the 02/23/2018 at 08:51 PM
    Nouveau Danganronpa
    smashfan posted the 02/23/2018 at 09:05 PM
    budokai tenkaichi 4 lol
    birmou posted the 02/23/2018 at 09:06 PM
    Portages en vue mon capitaine !!!
    hyoga57 posted the 02/23/2018 at 09:10 PM
    birmou Je prédit un portage sur Switch de ce jeu...

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=da06C--MGKM
    birmou posted the 02/23/2018 at 09:43 PM
    hyoga57 Je l'ai sur Ps4 (a peine testé) ça sera sans moi pour le coup.

    Mais vue leur catalogue c'est clair que niveau possibilité c'est pas la folie. Bon sans faire la mauvaise langue j'espère quand même de la nouveauté au moins 2 sur les 4.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre