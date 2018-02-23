accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Spike Chunsoft bientôt des nouvelles annonces
4 titres seront annoncés.
Twitter
SpikeChunsoft
(le site de la branche US vient d'ouvrir)
posted the 02/23/2018 at 08:42 PM by
nicolasgourry
sonilka
posted
the 02/23/2018 at 08:51 PM
Nouveau Danganronpa
smashfan
posted
the 02/23/2018 at 09:05 PM
budokai tenkaichi 4 lol
birmou
posted
the 02/23/2018 at 09:06 PM
Portages en vue mon capitaine
!!!
hyoga57
posted
the 02/23/2018 at 09:10 PM
birmou
Je prédit un portage sur Switch de ce jeu...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=da06C--MGKM
birmou
posted
the 02/23/2018 at 09:43 PM
hyoga57
Je l'ai sur Ps4 (a peine testé) ça sera sans moi pour le coup.
Mais vue leur catalogue c'est clair que niveau possibilité c'est pas la folie. Bon sans faire la mauvaise langue j'espère quand même de la nouveauté au moins 2 sur les 4.
