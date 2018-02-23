profile
Ce n'est peut être qu'une coïncidence mais...
* Le mois de l'histoire des Noirs = Février

* La saint Valentin "Valentine's Day" = Février

Mais ce n'est peut être qu'une coïncidence ^^
GG Bandai Namco et Project Soul.

Foxstep
    posted the 02/22/2018 at 11:42 PM by foxstep
    comments (7)
    anima777 posted the 02/23/2018 at 01:10 AM
    Ouais t'es un peu parti loin là.
    chatbleu posted the 02/23/2018 at 01:25 AM
    Le trailer de Voldo arrivera en Mars pour la Journée internationale des droits des femmes
    ravyxxs posted the 02/23/2018 at 01:30 AM
    chatbleu ptdrr
    lordguyver posted the 02/23/2018 at 01:39 AM
    chatbleu Usul en guest
    anima777 posted the 02/23/2018 at 01:46 AM
    lordguyver Usul c'est Vodo mon gars
    justx posted the 02/23/2018 at 02:31 AM
    sa voie a Ivy est un peut trop grave non ?
    chatbleu posted the 02/23/2018 at 02:45 AM
    justx Je me suis fait la même réflexion.
