Voici une Information concernant la Nintendo Switch :
Les jeux qui sortiront sur ce marché sont les suivants:
Le 22 février :
Gotouji Tesudou for Nintendo Switch!!
Rayman Legends Definitive Edition
Le 01 mars :
DOOM
Dragon Quest Builders
Le 08 mars :
Anata no Shikihime Kyouikutan
Le 15 mars :
Gal☆Gun 2
Attack on Titan 2
Winning Post 8 2018
Le 16 mars :
Kirby Star Allies
Le 22 mars :
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
PriPara All Idol Perfect Stage
Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition
Le 29 mars :
Ao no Kanata no Four Rhythm
Happy Birthdays
Le 12 avril :
The Snack World: Trejarers Gold
Le 19 avril :
Portal Knights
Wonder Boy and the Dragon's Trap
Le 20 avril :
Nintendo Labo - Variety Kit
Nintendo Labo - Robot Kit
Nintendo Labo - Customisation Kits
Neo Atlas 1469
Le 26 avril :
Cube Creator X
SD Gundam G Generation Genesis
World End Syndrome
Le 03 mai
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
Le 24 mai :
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2
Dark Souls Remastered
Le 31 mai :
BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle
BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Limited Box
Usotsuki Hime to Moumoku Ouji
En mai 2018 :
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
Ce printemps 2018 :
Shiin
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - DLC Pack 3
Dai Senryaku Perfect Ver. 4.0
Mario Tennis Aces
Hototogisu Tairan 1553 Ryuuko Aiutsu
Song of Memories
Cet été 2018 :
Inazuma Eleven Ares
Valkyria Chronicles 4
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
SNK Heroines ~Tag Team Frenzy~
Mega Man X Legacy Collection
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
En fin d'année 2018 :
Mega Man 11
En 2018 :
Fire Emblem
Dragon Quest Builders 2
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Project Octopath Traveler
Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
Kunio-kun: The World Classics Collection
Minecraft: Better Together Update
Boku no Hero Academia: One's Justice
Payday 2
Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition
The World Ends With You -Final Remix-
Labyrinth of Refrain: Cover of Dusk
God Wars: Nippon Shinwa Taisen
Steins;Gate Elite
Sans date :
Shin Megami Tensei V
Derby Stallion
Story of Seasons
Anonymous;Code
Pokémon
Metroid Prime 4
Yoshi
Umihara Kawase
Bayonetta 3
Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
Tales of
Taiko Drum Master
En espérant des annonces lors d'un prochain Nintendo Direct...
