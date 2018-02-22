Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Dragon Quest XI
name : Dragon Quest XI
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
link49
Japon : Planning des prochaines sorties Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information concernant la Nintendo Switch :



Les jeux qui sortiront sur ce marché sont les suivants:

Le 22 février :

Gotouji Tesudou for Nintendo Switch!!
Rayman Legends Definitive Edition

Le 01 mars :

DOOM
Dragon Quest Builders



Le 08 mars :

Anata no Shikihime Kyouikutan

Le 15 mars :

Gal☆Gun 2
Attack on Titan 2
Winning Post 8 2018

Le 16 mars :

Kirby Star Allies

Le 22 mars :

Monster Energy AMA Supercross
PriPara All Idol Perfect Stage
Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition



Le 29 mars :

Ao no Kanata no Four Rhythm
Happy Birthdays

Le 12 avril :

The Snack World: Trejarers Gold



Le 19 avril :

Portal Knights
Wonder Boy and the Dragon's Trap

Le 20 avril :

Nintendo Labo - Variety Kit



Nintendo Labo - Robot Kit
Nintendo Labo - Customisation Kits
Neo Atlas 1469

Le 26 avril :

Cube Creator X
SD Gundam G Generation Genesis
World End Syndrome

Le 03 mai

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Le 24 mai :

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2
Dark Souls Remastered

Le 31 mai :

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle
BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Limited Box
Usotsuki Hime to Moumoku Ouji

En mai 2018 :

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

Ce printemps 2018 :

Shiin
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - DLC Pack 3
Dai Senryaku Perfect Ver. 4.0
Mario Tennis Aces
Hototogisu Tairan 1553 Ryuuko Aiutsu
Song of Memories

Cet été 2018 :

Inazuma Eleven Ares



Valkyria Chronicles 4
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
SNK Heroines ~Tag Team Frenzy~
Mega Man X Legacy Collection
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2

En fin d'année 2018 :

Mega Man 11

En 2018 :

Fire Emblem
Dragon Quest Builders 2
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Project Octopath Traveler
Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
Kunio-kun: The World Classics Collection
Minecraft: Better Together Update
Boku no Hero Academia: One's Justice
Payday 2
Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition
The World Ends With You -Final Remix-



Labyrinth of Refrain: Cover of Dusk
God Wars: Nippon Shinwa Taisen
Steins;Gate Elite

Sans date :

Shin Megami Tensei V
Derby Stallion
Story of Seasons
Anonymous;Code
Pokémon
Metroid Prime 4
Yoshi
Umihara Kawase
Bayonetta 3



Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age



Tales of
Taiko Drum Master

En espérant des annonces lors d'un prochain Nintendo Direct...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/media-create-sales-week-6-2018-feb-05-feb-11.23236/page-25#post-4741844
    posted the 02/22/2018 at 09:17 PM by link49
    comments (15)
    neo810 posted the 02/22/2018 at 09:21 PM
    Ouais vivement le prochain ND
    link49 posted the 02/22/2018 at 09:25 PM
    Ça serait cool si le jeu The Snack World: Trejarers Gold sort aussi chez nous...
    escobar posted the 02/22/2018 at 09:28 PM
    C'est pas mal en effet
    renton posted the 02/22/2018 at 09:30 PM
    Ma 3DS va pleurer
    wazaaabi posted the 02/22/2018 at 09:31 PM
    Il y a de quoi faire vendre encore pas mal de Switch sur les 3 prochains mois. Tu prend Dqb, DOOM, hyrule Warriors, Kirby , Donkey Kong mais surtout Nintendo Labo ça suffit quand même
    guiguif posted the 02/22/2018 at 09:50 PM
    wazaaabi et si t'as deja la PS4 et la Wii U et que t'en a rien a faire du carton tu prend quoi ?
    shigeryu posted the 02/22/2018 at 09:56 PM
    neo810 Carrément vivement...

    guiguif Si t'as en plus une ps4 tu survis largement à la traversé du désert...
    guiguif posted the 02/22/2018 at 10:00 PM
    shigeryu Ouais m'enfin bon j'aimerais aussi donné a bouffé a ma Switch avant 6 mois
    melkaba posted the 02/22/2018 at 10:03 PM
    La switch va pas tourner avant the world end With you pour ma part....
    barberousse posted the 02/22/2018 at 10:25 PM
    La gueule du planning...
    whookid posted the 02/22/2018 at 10:26 PM
    SMT V sortira en 2019.
    shigeryu posted the 02/22/2018 at 10:26 PM
    guiguif Et moi donc... après faut pas être trop difficile ou n'avoir que la switch (et encore) me concernant rien ne me fait vraiment envie dans la liste donc ça sera plus de 6 mois si encore les portages n'étais pas plus chère que chez la concurrence à la rigueur...
    kikoo31 posted the 02/22/2018 at 10:37 PM
    guiguif Fais comme tout tes consoles nintendo

    manger de la poussière

    ou lui mordre ..
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rY0WxgSXdEE
    walterwhite posted the 02/22/2018 at 10:39 PM
    Ce planing contraste largement avec les derniers moi de l’année dernière, autant l’envie de m’en prendre une se faisait gravement ressentir en octobre, autant elle ne me fait ni chaud ni froid aujourd’hui vu la pauvreté de ce qui sort.
    link49 posted the 02/23/2018 at 12:47 AM
    Wazaaabi Je pense que Kirby va faire le job, et que Nintendo Labo va ensuite permettre à la Switch d'être sur orbite un petit moment...
