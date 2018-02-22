profile
Kojima confirme Emily O'Brien sur son Insta
Après le poste d' Emily O'Brien, c'est au tour de Kojima de confirmer la présence de la jeune femme.

    posted the 02/22/2018 at 06:50 PM by ni2bo2
    comments (3)
    ducknsexe posted the 02/22/2018 at 06:55 PM
    J attend kojima dans walking dead
    gemini posted the 02/22/2018 at 07:40 PM
    Il va être énorme son jeu. Patience patience par contre^^
    kuriringk posted the 02/22/2018 at 09:09 PM
    À voir Death Stranding, pour l'instant je ne suis pas spécialement emballé.
