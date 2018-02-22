Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Soul Calibur VI
name : Soul Calibur VI
platform : Xbox One
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : combat
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
Soul Calibur VI : Des Artworks et Images d’Ivy et Zasalamel
Multi


Voici des Images du jeu Soul Calibur VI :



Après l’Artworks d’Ivy, places aux Images :















Puis l’Artworks de Zasalamel :



Et des Images :















Pour rappel, le jeu sortira cette année sur PC, Ps4 et Xbox One…

Source : https://www.dualshockers.com/soulcalibur-6-ivy-zasalamel-screenshots/
    posted the 02/22/2018 at 06:12 PM by link49
    comments (16)
    kikoo31 posted the 02/22/2018 at 06:19 PM
    elle a pas froid Ivy dans les montagnes ??
    link49 posted the 02/22/2018 at 06:21 PM
    kikoo31 Un peu je pense, mais il faut bien que le jeu se vende...
    milk posted the 02/22/2018 at 06:26 PM
    link49 Tu dois pas connaitre la franchise pour penser que c est le seul argument de vente.
    foxstep posted the 02/22/2018 at 06:27 PM
    link49 posted the 02/22/2018 at 06:30 PM
    Visiblement, certains ont du mal avec l'ironie, mais ça ne m'étonne même pas...
    ravyxxs posted the 02/22/2018 at 06:31 PM
    milk

    Zasalamel....il a sa lamelle

    Je sors
    ravyxxs posted the 02/22/2018 at 06:32 PM
    Sinon le finish pourrave de Zasa digne de celui de Balrog dans SFV.
    milk posted the 02/22/2018 at 06:33 PM
    link49 Comme je l ai deja dit j vois pas l interet de proposer martine 110kg caissiere a liddle dans le casting. J avoue elle a pris du boob mais IVY planche a pain ça l aurait moins fait.

    Bien aimé la furie du black au passage
    ykarin posted the 02/22/2018 at 07:01 PM
    milk : Tu peux laisser ses proportions et travailler un peu plus sa tenue.

    De toute façon son design n'a toujours existé que pour faire vendre, et c'était totalement assumé de la part des devs à l'époque.
    ravyxxs posted the 02/22/2018 at 07:14 PM
    ykarin J'ai pensé pareil et j'ai été accusé de déclencher un débat lol.

    Fait gaffe.
    ykarin posted the 02/22/2018 at 07:17 PM
    ravyxxs : Le pire c'est que ce n'est pas juste une pensée, c'est un fait. Ivy ils l'ont crées dans l'idée de faire vendre en la mettant en avant. C'est assumé et n'importe quelle page wikipedia du personnage a toutes les sources concernant cet état de fait.

    La c'est le niveau 0 de la créativité, c'est juste du merchandising et on nous prend encore pour des veaux qui pensent et achètent avec leurs queues, ca m'fait mal d'être réduit à ça et l'image que cela renvoi de ma passion vidéo-ludique.
    meaculparetour posted the 02/22/2018 at 07:36 PM
    Le problème c'est qu'elle fait un peu trop poupée en plastique.
    cladstrife59 posted the 02/22/2018 at 08:19 PM
    J'aime bien la DA de ce Soul. Les moveset claque bien, pour l'instant ça s'annonce très bien, hâte de voir le reste du roster .
    renton posted the 02/22/2018 at 09:18 PM
    Maman du lait
    link49 posted the 02/22/2018 at 09:21 PM
    Milk Oui, car moins... vendeur...
    ramses posted the 02/22/2018 at 11:00 PM
    elle a les seins coe les femmes de meaculparetour
