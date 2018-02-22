profile
Trailer : Krypton !!!
The Hype is real !!! Hate de voir Brainiac, les Green Lantern, Raoh et qui sait... Darkseid

    posted the 02/22/2018 at 05:36 PM by shiroyashagin
    comments (13)
    gantzeur posted the 02/22/2018 at 05:28 PM
    t'a bloqué sur cette scène gintama ?
    bonanzaa posted the 02/22/2018 at 05:29 PM
    mon dieu..... encore du super héro en collant
    serve posted the 02/22/2018 at 05:31 PM
    C'est pas plutôt Brainiac ?

    Sinon on peu le voir en image.

    Ici ===>http://static.fanactu.com/img/actualites/series_tv/7649/2_1_4_krypton-premier-apercu-brainiac-blake-ritson.jpg
    shiroyashagin posted the 02/22/2018 at 05:46 PM
    gantzeur j'ai jamais autant repasse une scene dans gintama a part celle de Takatin

    serve il est vraiment reussi !

    bonanzaa non pas de super heros cette fois ci
    poliof posted the 02/22/2018 at 05:53 PM
    Ça fait tiep.
    shiroyashagin posted the 02/22/2018 at 05:56 PM
    poliof moi je trouve pas. La direction artistique est reussi je trouve. Ca reste similaire a man of steel
    koji posted the 02/22/2018 at 06:26 PM
    y a un melange top qualiter artistique et d'autre truc chiep sa fait bizarre.
    popomolos posted the 02/22/2018 at 06:33 PM
    un film pour les moins de 15 ans dommage
    ykarin posted the 02/22/2018 at 06:37 PM
    popomolos : Une série en fait.
    zekura posted the 02/22/2018 at 06:45 PM
    Dommage qu'il soit pas inclue dans le DCEU !
    coldy posted the 02/22/2018 at 06:52 PM
    Les acteurs... les personnages... Le jeu d’acteurs...
    La musique...

    Teen-series est ça sent pas très bon si on est regardant. Les effets-spéciaux, comme pour tout aujourd’hui, semble être ce qui à de plus qualitatif avec la photographie.
    titipicasso posted the 02/22/2018 at 10:00 PM
    d'un coté on sent un potentiel sérieux avec Brainiac qui est vite anéanti par l'approche "ado" dans le traitement. Comme si CW rencontrait Man of steel.
    zanpa posted the 02/22/2018 at 11:14 PM
    La musique dobesque ... un univer gacher avec des acteur 0 charisme

    Putain superman mon hero favoris ... qu'est ce qu'ils ont foutu
