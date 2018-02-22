accueil
Avis Final
Trailer : Krypton !!!
The Hype is real !!! Hate de voir Brainiac, les Green Lantern, Raoh et qui sait... Darkseid
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/22/2018 at 05:26 PM by
shiroyashagin
comments (
13
)
gantzeur
posted
the 02/22/2018 at 05:28 PM
t'a bloqué sur cette scène gintama ?
bonanzaa
posted
the 02/22/2018 at 05:29 PM
mon dieu..... encore du super héro en collant
serve
posted
the 02/22/2018 at 05:31 PM
C'est pas plutôt Brainiac ?
Sinon on peu le voir en image.
Ici ===>
http://static.fanactu.com/img/actualites/series_tv/7649/2_1_4_krypton-premier-apercu-brainiac-blake-ritson.jpg
shiroyashagin
posted
the 02/22/2018 at 05:46 PM
gantzeur
j'ai jamais autant repasse une scene dans gintama a part celle de Takatin
serve
il est vraiment reussi !
bonanzaa
non pas de super heros cette fois ci
poliof
posted
the 02/22/2018 at 05:53 PM
Ça fait tiep.
shiroyashagin
posted
the 02/22/2018 at 05:56 PM
poliof
moi je trouve pas. La direction artistique est reussi je trouve. Ca reste similaire a man of steel
koji
posted
the 02/22/2018 at 06:26 PM
y a un melange top qualiter artistique et d'autre truc chiep sa fait bizarre.
popomolos
posted
the 02/22/2018 at 06:33 PM
un film pour les moins de 15 ans dommage
ykarin
posted
the 02/22/2018 at 06:37 PM
popomolos
: Une série en fait.
zekura
posted
the 02/22/2018 at 06:45 PM
Dommage qu'il soit pas inclue dans le DCEU !
coldy
posted
the 02/22/2018 at 06:52 PM
Les acteurs... les personnages... Le jeu d’acteurs...
La musique...
Teen-series est ça sent pas très bon si on est regardant. Les effets-spéciaux, comme pour tout aujourd’hui, semble être ce qui à de plus qualitatif avec la photographie.
titipicasso
posted
the 02/22/2018 at 10:00 PM
d'un coté on sent un potentiel sérieux avec Brainiac qui est vite anéanti par l'approche "ado" dans le traitement. Comme si CW rencontrait Man of steel.
zanpa
posted
the 02/22/2018 at 11:14 PM
La musique dobesque ... un univer gacher avec des acteur 0 charisme
Putain superman mon hero favoris ... qu'est ce qu'ils ont foutu
