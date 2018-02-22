profile
foxstep > blog
The King of Fighters XIV: Heidern rejoint le roster
Nouveau trailer pour le le nouveau personnage Heidern à arriver dans The King of Fighters XIV:

Foxstep
    tags : trailer kof14 heidern
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/22/2018 at 05:16 PM by foxstep
    comments (6)
    neoaxle posted the 02/22/2018 at 05:41 PM
    Go to Hell!!!!
    xenofamicom posted the 02/22/2018 at 05:46 PM
    L'ombre correspondait bien donc... reste plus qu'à découvrir le dernier perso.

    J'espère que ce sera Takuma Sakazaki.
    kabuki posted the 02/22/2018 at 06:47 PM
    Oh putain heidern dans le 95 la team daron avec takuma et saisyu
    ravyxxs posted the 02/22/2018 at 07:11 PM
    Finish move ,un fist saignant
    tizoc posted the 02/22/2018 at 08:24 PM
    YEs!!!!! GO TO HELL!! super classe en plus le re-design.
    tizoc posted the 02/22/2018 at 08:27 PM
    xenofamicom LES dernier persos...Il y en auras 4 comme la derniere fois, et qui plus est un des persos est la femme arabe crée pour un concourt, donc encore 1 perso a trouver.
