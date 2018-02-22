accueil
Critique 180 sec: The Shape of Water
Guillermo Del Toro vient ENFIN quémander les récompenses qu'il mérite avec l'un des long métrages les plus réussi de sa filmographie.
Et vous, qu'e avez vous pensé ?
posted the 02/22/2018 at 04:07 PM by
wen180sec
mrvince
posted
the 02/22/2018 at 05:02 PM
Très déçus. Beaucoup de bruit pour pas grd chose. Film ultra classique. Pour ma part en tout cas.
koji
posted
the 02/22/2018 at 06:27 PM
Perso j'ai bien aimer.
superpanda
posted
the 02/22/2018 at 08:47 PM
Moi aussi j'ai bcp aimé. Une belle réflexion sur la différence. Le méchant est génial
bladagun
posted
the 02/22/2018 at 09:10 PM
superpanda
michael shannon est genial dans tout ses films, c'est un acteur de folie
