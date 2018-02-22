accueil
> blog
[Unboxing] Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet Collector's Edition
Demain sort le jeu Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet et voici enfin l'unboxing de la version collector du jeu.
A l'intérieur, nous retrouverons:
-Le jeu
-La map
-Les 2 figurines
-Un artbook
posted the 02/22/2018 at 03:17 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
5
)
mizuki
posted
the 02/22/2018 at 03:30 PM
J'avais hésité, surtout pour les figurines, mais au final quand je vois les unboxing je suis pas déçu d'avoir annulé ma préco...
Je prendrais le jeu quand il sera en solde sur amazon x)
kinectical
posted
the 02/22/2018 at 05:29 PM
Quelqun sais si le jeu est bien au final?
gally099
posted
the 02/22/2018 at 07:27 PM
Même question, j'hésite à l'emprunter !
suzukube
posted
the 02/22/2018 at 07:56 PM
Je l'ai pas encore reçu.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NWeqXkQ8DE
qbigaara49
posted
the 02/22/2018 at 08:26 PM
J'attend le miens de chez amazon, pour 99 euros (au lieu de 120 prix public) ca vaut le coup compare a celui de nanatsu no tazai.
Je prendrais le jeu quand il sera en solde sur amazon x)