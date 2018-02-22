profile
Sword Art Online : Fatal Bullet
name : Sword Art Online : Fatal Bullet
platform : Xbox One
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Dimps
genre : RPG
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
[Unboxing] Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet Collector's Edition
Demain sort le jeu Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet et voici enfin l'unboxing de la version collector du jeu.




A l'intérieur, nous retrouverons:

-Le jeu
-La map
-Les 2 figurines
-Un artbook
    mizuki posted the 02/22/2018 at 03:30 PM
    J'avais hésité, surtout pour les figurines, mais au final quand je vois les unboxing je suis pas déçu d'avoir annulé ma préco...
    Je prendrais le jeu quand il sera en solde sur amazon x)
    kinectical posted the 02/22/2018 at 05:29 PM
    Quelqun sais si le jeu est bien au final?
    gally099 posted the 02/22/2018 at 07:27 PM
    Même question, j'hésite à l'emprunter !
    suzukube posted the 02/22/2018 at 07:56 PM
    Je l'ai pas encore reçu. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NWeqXkQ8DE
    qbigaara49 posted the 02/22/2018 at 08:26 PM
    J'attend le miens de chez amazon, pour 99 euros (au lieu de 120 prix public) ca vaut le coup compare a celui de nanatsu no tazai.
