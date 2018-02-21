accueil
Never Stop Believe | This Is For The Players
sora78
,
tolgafury
name :
Persona 5 : Dancing Star Night
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Atlus
developer :
Atlus
genre :
music
other versions :
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
evilboss
,
tvirus
,
jojoplay4
,
momotaros
,
e3payne
,
arngrim
,
geugeuz
,
ninja17
,
kyogamer
,
ootaniisensei
,
molotov04
,
milo42
,
leonr4
,
carapuce
,
gunotak
,
minbox
,
thor
,
parazyt6425
,
lordguyver
,
icebergbrulant
,
odv78
,
fortep
,
sakonoko
,
binou87
,
fullbuster
,
gat
,
sonilka
,
jeuxvideo2
,
matjudaz
,
strifedcloud
,
minx
,
kevisiano
,
lockelamorra35
,
jwolf
,
jumeau
,
shindo
,
megadante
,
gantzeur
,
chronos
,
jenicris
,
waurius59
,
kurosama
,
neckbreaker71
,
kaiden
,
racsnk
,
fanlink1
,
shiroyashagin
,
edgar
,
smashfan
,
marchand2sable
,
escobar
,
torotoro59
,
yanissou
,
rayzorx09
,
jozen15
,
idd
,
sauronsg
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
fandenutella
,
onyjinnkenobi
,
tolgafury
,
sephiroth07
,
biboys
,
sheena78
,
gief
,
misterpixel
,
iglooo
,
awamy02
,
yamy
,
gamekyo
sora78
sora78
> blog
Persona 5: Dancing Star Night - Futaba et Haru + infos !
Exclusivités PS4
On a également un aperçu d'autres costumes
:
*Il y aura un mode "music video" qui sera un jeu de rythme également mais venant ce superposer à des vidéos de concerts et vidéos animés.
*Dans Persona 5: Dancing Star Night, "Last Surprise sera interprété par les filles du groupe dans des tenues sexy alors que "Life Will Change" sera interprété par les garçon façon boys band.
PersonaCentrale
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/21/2018 at 04:28 PM by
sora78
comments (
6
)
slad
posted
the 02/21/2018 at 04:45 PM
Ah oui le pantalon en cuir déchiré. Paye ta meuf introvertie
icebergbrulant
posted
the 02/21/2018 at 04:49 PM
slad
J'avoue, elle a pris la confiance
Ils auraient dû lui faire porter son masque
celesnot
posted
the 02/21/2018 at 04:58 PM
Je sais bien que c'est un jeu fan service mais je trouve quand même certains costumes "too much" et pas du tout dans l'ambiance jazzy de P5.
sadakoyamamura
posted
the 02/21/2018 at 05:16 PM
slad
Ce sont des collants déchirés, pas un pantalon en cuir
slad
posted
the 02/21/2018 at 05:46 PM
icebergbrulant
Ca c'est l'effet de notre cher protagoniste
sadakoyamamura
Des collants bas déchirés en effet, c'est encore plus soft.
sonilka
posted
the 02/21/2018 at 08:14 PM
