profile
Persona 5 : Dancing Star Night
2
Likes
Likers
name : Persona 5 : Dancing Star Night
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Atlus
developer : Atlus
genre : music
other versions :
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
sora78
72
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 592
visites since opening : 758716
sora78 > blog
all
Persona 5: Dancing Star Night - Futaba et Haru + infos !
Exclusivités PS4








On a également un aperçu d'autres costumes :





*Il y aura un mode "music video" qui sera un jeu de rythme également mais venant ce superposer à des vidéos de concerts et vidéos animés.

*Dans Persona 5: Dancing Star Night, “Last Surprise sera interprété par les filles du groupe dans des tenues sexy alors que “Life Will Change” sera interprété par les garçon façon boys band.


PersonaCentrale
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/21/2018 at 04:28 PM by sora78
    comments (6)
    slad posted the 02/21/2018 at 04:45 PM
    Ah oui le pantalon en cuir déchiré. Paye ta meuf introvertie
    icebergbrulant posted the 02/21/2018 at 04:49 PM
    slad
    J'avoue, elle a pris la confiance

    Ils auraient dû lui faire porter son masque
    celesnot posted the 02/21/2018 at 04:58 PM
    Je sais bien que c'est un jeu fan service mais je trouve quand même certains costumes "too much" et pas du tout dans l'ambiance jazzy de P5.
    sadakoyamamura posted the 02/21/2018 at 05:16 PM
    slad Ce sont des collants déchirés, pas un pantalon en cuir
    slad posted the 02/21/2018 at 05:46 PM
    icebergbrulant Ca c'est l'effet de notre cher protagoniste
    sadakoyamamura Des collants bas déchirés en effet, c'est encore plus soft.
    sonilka posted the 02/21/2018 at 08:14 PM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre