profile
profile
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
> blog
Metro Exodus nouveaux artworks
Game Informer dévoile de nouveaux artworks de Metro Exodus.
Le jeu aura des saisons, fini l'hiver nucléaire de Russie.
Il n'y aura pas que de la neige, un système de saison est prévu dans le jeu.
Un Spartan, ami de Artyom
Nouveau ennemis dans le jeu
http://www.gameinformer.com/b/features/archive/2018/02/19/take-a-closer-look-at-metro-exodus-landscapes-and-seasons-with-exclusive-concept-art.aspx
posted the 02/21/2018 at 02:36 PM by leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
comments (6)
6
)
jenicris
posted
the 02/21/2018 at 02:40 PM
Ce jeu.
117
posted
the 02/21/2018 at 02:50 PM
Le terme artworks aurait été plus approprié, j'ai cru qu'il s'agirait d'images ingame !!
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 02/21/2018 at 02:52 PM
117
Ouais me suis emballé
negan
posted
the 02/21/2018 at 02:54 PM
117
posted
the 02/21/2018 at 02:58 PM
Leblogdeshacka
np
Ceci dit les artworks sont magnifiques et donnent vraiment envie de se (re)plonger dans cet univers !!
leonr4
posted
the 02/21/2018 at 10:33 PM
Le 5e artwork déchire bien
