Metro Exodus
5
name : Metro Exodus
platform : Xbox One
editor : Deep Silver
developer : 4A Games
genre : FPS
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
leblogdeshacka
341
leblogdeshacka
Metro Exodus nouveaux artworks
Game Informer dévoile de nouveaux artworks de Metro Exodus.
Le jeu aura des saisons, fini l'hiver nucléaire de Russie.










Il n'y aura pas que de la neige, un système de saison est prévu dans le jeu.






Un Spartan, ami de Artyom


Nouveau ennemis dans le jeu
http://www.gameinformer.com/b/features/archive/2018/02/19/take-a-closer-look-at-metro-exodus-landscapes-and-seasons-with-exclusive-concept-art.aspx
    8
    posted the 02/21/2018 at 02:36 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (6)
    jenicris posted the 02/21/2018 at 02:40 PM
    Ce jeu.
    117 posted the 02/21/2018 at 02:50 PM
    Le terme artworks aurait été plus approprié, j'ai cru qu'il s'agirait d'images ingame !!
    leblogdeshacka posted the 02/21/2018 at 02:52 PM
    117 Ouais me suis emballé
    negan posted the 02/21/2018 at 02:54 PM
    117 posted the 02/21/2018 at 02:58 PM
    Leblogdeshacka np Ceci dit les artworks sont magnifiques et donnent vraiment envie de se (re)plonger dans cet univers !!
    leonr4 posted the 02/21/2018 at 10:33 PM
    Le 5e artwork déchire bien
