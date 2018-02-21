" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
Dragon Ball FighterZ
gantzeur
gantzeur
gantzeur > blog
Dragon Ball Fighter. D'autres images de Broly/Bardock
Une nouvelles fournée en attendant le trailer pour ces deux guerriers qui arriveront selon le V jump en Mars prochain.









    posted the 02/21/2018 at 11:31 AM by gantzeur
    comments (13)
    smashfan posted the 02/21/2018 at 11:32 AM
    dommage qu'il ne rajoute pas de stage dans le dlc, il manques des stages mythique
    gat posted the 02/21/2018 at 11:33 AM
    Je veux Popo !
    tsubasa23 posted the 02/21/2018 at 11:34 AM
    bientot n ai pas peur tu va passer à la caisse!!!!! #ilovedlc
    gantzeur posted the 02/21/2018 at 11:36 AM
    gat va chier alors !
    gat posted the 02/21/2018 at 11:38 AM
    gantzeur Ce charisme.
    gat posted the 02/21/2018 at 11:39 AM
    gantzeur Putain je viens de comprendre ta blague de merde.

    gantzeur posted the 02/21/2018 at 11:39 AM
    gat on dirait un homme caviar
    gantzeur posted the 02/21/2018 at 11:40 AM
    gat
    biboys posted the 02/21/2018 at 11:58 AM
    Ca me donne envie de regarder loav
    eldren posted the 02/21/2018 at 12:10 PM
    raioh posted the 02/21/2018 at 12:46 PM
    J’étais sûr qu'ils allaient utiliser ça pour son intro
    gareauxloups posted the 02/21/2018 at 01:07 PM
    gat gantzeur
    Popo en perso exclusif Switch ?
    kikoo31 posted the 02/21/2018 at 01:13 PM
    non,c'est un blackface d'après les gens éffarouchés
