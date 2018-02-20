« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
The Lost child en été sur PS4/PSVita et Switch.

Développeur : Kadokawa Games
Genre : RPG

Release Date : Summer 2018
Platform :
PlayStation®4
PlayStation®Vita
Nintendo Switch™

http://nisamerica.com/games/the-lost-child/
    posted the 02/20/2018 at 07:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    hayatevibritania posted the 02/20/2018 at 07:43 PM
    Cool, je comptais le prendre sur Vita mais avec cette annonce sur NS, changement de plan
