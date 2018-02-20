____________________________
Le blog 100% Otaku !
JE VEUX CETTE BARBIE LARA CROFT !!! (J'suis sérieux en plus :|)


Elle est vendue 29$99 sur le store Barbie, mais je ne sais pas s'ils livrent en Martinique vu qu'il faut valider la commande via Paypal avant de mettre l'adresse... GRRR. Quelqu'un a déjà commandé des Barbies sur Gamekyo ?

https://barbie.mattel.com/shop/en-us/ba/tomb-raider-barbie-doll-fjh53
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/reviez-mattel-voici-barbie-lara-croft/
    tags : barbie tomb raider barbie lara croft
    posted the 02/20/2018 at 01:14 AM by suzukube
    comments (9)
    kaga posted the 02/20/2018 at 01:16 AM
    mrvince posted the 02/20/2018 at 01:17 AM
    milk posted the 02/20/2018 at 01:28 AM
    Je serai plutot action man Nathan Drake perso
    suzukube posted the 02/20/2018 at 01:43 AM
    mrvince kaga J'assume à 200%
    milk Remarque ça pourrait être marrant !
    kinectical posted the 02/20/2018 at 02:04 AM
    Gamekyo est devenu creepy....
    ootaniisensei posted the 02/20/2018 at 02:25 AM
    Putain mais merde c'est qu'elle est stylé en plus XD
    i8 posted the 02/20/2018 at 02:28 AM
    t'es completement fou xD
    117 posted the 02/20/2018 at 02:30 AM
    C’est la Lara du film à venir, la seul Lara qui te la laisse mole, voir qui la ramolli, pire elle fout carrément le cancer de la prostate !!
    milk posted the 02/20/2018 at 02:35 AM
    suzukube Il aurait totalement sa place meme.
