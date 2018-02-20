accueil
Gamer since 1984
____________________________
Le blog 100% Otaku !
articles : 974
974
visites since opening : 859156
859156
suzukube
> blog
JE VEUX CETTE BARBIE LARA CROFT !!! (J'suis sérieux en plus :|)
Elle est vendue 29$99 sur le store Barbie, mais je ne sais pas s'ils livrent en Martinique vu qu'il faut valider la commande via Paypal avant de mettre l'adresse... GRRR. Quelqu'un a déjà commandé des Barbies sur Gamekyo
?
https://barbie.mattel.com/shop/en-us/ba/tomb-raider-barbie-doll-fjh53
Otakugame.fr
-
https://otakugame.fr/reviez-mattel-voici-barbie-lara-croft/
barbie tomb raider
barbie lara croft
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/20/2018 at 01:14 AM by suzukube
suzukube
comments (
9
)
kaga
posted
the 02/20/2018 at 01:16 AM
mrvince
posted
the 02/20/2018 at 01:17 AM
milk
posted
the 02/20/2018 at 01:28 AM
Je serai plutot action man Nathan Drake perso
suzukube
posted
the 02/20/2018 at 01:43 AM
mrvince
kaga
J'assume à 200%
milk
Remarque ça pourrait être marrant
!
kinectical
posted
the 02/20/2018 at 02:04 AM
Gamekyo est devenu creepy....
ootaniisensei
posted
the 02/20/2018 at 02:25 AM
Putain mais merde c'est qu'elle est stylé en plus XD
i8
posted
the 02/20/2018 at 02:28 AM
t'es completement fou xD
117
posted
the 02/20/2018 at 02:30 AM
C’est la Lara du film à venir, la seul Lara qui te la laisse mole, voir qui la ramolli, pire elle fout carrément le cancer de la prostate !!
milk
posted
the 02/20/2018 at 02:35 AM
suzukube
Il aurait totalement sa place meme.
milk Remarque ça pourrait être marrant !