Metal Gear Survive
name : Metal Gear Survive
platform : Xbox One
editor : Konami
developer : N.C
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
all
Metal Gear Survive : Un premier test tombe
Tests


Voici une Information autour du jeu Metal Gear Survive :



En attendant plus de note, on se contentera de ce premier test qui lui attribue la bonne note de 8/10. Pour rappel, le jeu sortir dans deux jours en France...

Source : http://gaming.ebaumsworld.com/articles/metal-gear-survive-review-the-best-survival-co-op-game-of-this-generation/85585435/
    posted the 02/20/2018 at 12:57 AM by link49
    comments (4)
    ravyxxs posted the 02/20/2018 at 01:11 AM
    Merci de respecter Kojima et publier des "vrais" testeurs j'ai nommé Gamekult....

    8/10...
    link49 posted the 02/20/2018 at 01:15 AM
    J'ai bien aimé la beta, du coup, j'ai vraiment hâte d'y jouer, surtout qu'avec ma sauvegarde de MGSV : TPP, je débloquerais des bonus dans Metal Gear Survive....
    milk posted the 02/20/2018 at 01:30 AM
    Osef de ce sous jeu mobile.
    justx posted the 02/20/2018 at 02:33 AM
    Meme si les test etait bon j'y jouerai pas parce que j'ai pas aimé la beta
