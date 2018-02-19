profile
[Star Wars] Affiche Solo A Star Wars Story LEGO
Comme d'habitude, LEGO parodie les affiches des films Star Wars avec cette fois Solo A Star Wars Story.









Le film sera en salle le 23 Mai en France

Bon, qui attends le film finalement ?
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/19/2018 at 12:37 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (11)
    gat posted the 02/19/2018 at 12:38 PM
    Moi.
    bonanzaa posted the 02/19/2018 at 12:45 PM
    Pas moi
    shinz0 posted the 02/19/2018 at 12:53 PM
    J'attends le film

    Les parodies Lego je déteste
    octobar posted the 02/19/2018 at 12:56 PM
    vu le divertissement que SW est devenu, plus aucun intérêt d'aller voir ça au cinoch.
    slad posted the 02/19/2018 at 01:13 PM
    Ca peut pas être pire que le VII.
    grievous32 posted the 02/19/2018 at 01:40 PM
    Han Solo ici ressemble plus à Han Solo que Han Solo dans Solo...

    Octobar euh... devenu ? En 1977 tu veux dire ?
    octobar posted the 02/19/2018 at 01:58 PM
    grievous32 Non, depuis que Disney a repris la licence. En multipliant les films tout en faisant des choix merdiques.
    grievous32 posted the 02/19/2018 at 02:00 PM
    Octobar Star Wars est un divertissement depuis 1977. Même niveau scénario l'Episode VII est plus fourni que le IV, donc bon...
    octobar posted the 02/19/2018 at 02:10 PM
    j'ai pas dit que c'était pas un divertissement avant -___-

    J'ai simplement évoque le "style" de divertissement... J'ai peut être pas été clair.

    M'en fou, le IV quand il est sorti offrait quand même au spectateur la découverte d'un univers et des personnages originaux pour l'époque. Surtout quand t'es gosse.
    fablus posted the 02/19/2018 at 02:11 PM
    grievous32 Oui mais l'univers s'est beaucoup enrichi depuis. Aujourd'hui ça tombe complètement à plat...
    octobar posted the 02/19/2018 at 02:13 PM
    fablus On peut pas en vouloir au IV d'avoir ni plus ni moins été qu'une forme d'introduction à l'univers Star Wars... Sans pour autant avoir de scènario, le film était intriguant et magnifique pour l'époque.
