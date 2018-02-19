accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
341
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
,
link49
,
heracles
,
dx93
,
minx
,
playstation2008
,
kamikaze1985
,
sakonoko
,
sakura972
,
eldren
,
dragonquestparadise
,
spawnini
,
binou87
,
badeuh
,
smashfan
,
fortep
,
kurosama
,
momotaros
,
kyogamer
,
i8
,
lanni
,
moonster
,
w0nsul
,
snakeorliquid
,
torotoro59
,
escobar
,
ddog
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
lavignesony
,
tlj
,
frenchi
,
chipslike
,
7safer7sephiroth7
,
chiriusse
,
baalmung
,
inazumaeleven
,
calishnikov
,
cladstrife59
,
ratchet
,
diablass59
,
magium
,
jorostar
,
oziiriis
,
jordimin
,
fightere
,
tetsu
,
protozoa
,
musm
,
vfries
,
kevinsnow
,
goldmen33
,
sirozymandias
,
kldvb
,
erenkaneki
,
dai
,
amario
,
davenor
,
aumaan
,
drake055
,
enkilvalentine
,
sephiroth07
,
ravyxxs
,
lookatz
,
tawara
,
icebergbrulant
,
barberousse
,
alfb
,
maxleresistant
,
shanks
,
jaune
,
superken
,
plistter
,
soma67
,
mistermooh
,
chinoismasque
,
hyoga57
,
kurosagi7
,
hieuthao
,
jackiechan
,
milo42
,
kisukesan
,
thor
,
tvirus
,
lordguyver
,
keka
,
linkart
,
terminator
,
bliss02
,
mrbonus
,
slyder
,
e3payne
,
odv78
,
eraser
,
strifedcloud
,
voxen
,
svr
,
twins
,
kaiden
,
carapuce
,
darkulqui
,
espiondu69
,
saram
,
nobleswan
,
shiroyashagin
,
ootaniisensei
,
jenicris
,
liquidsnake66
,
mistervegas
,
neckbreaker71
,
gamekyo
,
killia
,
marchand2sable
,
arquion
,
gauffreman
,
hayatevibritania
,
mikazaki
,
dude85
,
meteor
,
davydems
,
angelcloud
,
grievous32
,
miokyun
,
stardustx
,
tenebrae
,
kenpokan
,
sorow
,
genraltow
,
shincloud
,
scorpion
,
cristaleus
,
rayzorx09
,
kaiserx
,
darksly
,
sorakairi86
,
celesnot
,
sojewsy
,
mikaou
,
ellegarden
,
cubia
,
waurius59
,
revans
,
gaunt
,
airzoom
,
noishe
,
elmax
,
cort
,
balt
,
aros
,
poisonivy
,
0uy
,
olimar59
,
sora78
,
andrasseth
,
tidusx59
,
darker
,
spartiate14
,
whitepotatoes
,
wolftag2
,
onypsis
,
kingcharlemegne
,
rom
,
thesandwraith
,
meaculpaenvrai
,
greatteacheroni
,
loudiyi
,
ritalix
,
krusty79
,
idd
,
leechaerin
,
kirianu
,
rider288
,
erosennin
,
sorakaminari
,
thegovernor
,
aiolia081
,
zenimar
,
iiii
,
narustorm
,
gat
,
neclord83
,
odyle54
,
lion93
,
fylen
,
clad80
,
hibito
,
demon
,
myckes
,
monz666
,
kuroni
,
cedrich74
,
iglooo
,
tzine
,
darksephiroth
,
60teraflops
,
legend83
,
samus68
,
shpouk
,
jabujabu62
,
coldy
,
clad057
,
fuji
,
loweakgraph
,
joueurdudimanche
,
sokan
,
snowbell
,
finalyoz
,
hatwa
,
evojink
,
nawak
,
galneryus
,
raioh
,
busta95
,
floflo
,
rike
,
rulian
,
pensador
,
foreach
,
arubizok
,
zobiwan83
,
rixlos
,
jowy14
,
basile93
,
redrat97300
,
yanissou
,
zaoo
,
harperb
,
kwathor
,
seraphh
,
soudis13
,
gaymer40
,
arkelath
,
gladiatorts
,
sam42000
,
victornewman
,
stefanpsp
,
choupiloutre
,
doupssy
,
samlokal
,
kamishra
,
youtube06
,
bullkass
,
ni2bo2
,
fearjc
,
nsixtyfour
,
walkix
,
nekopirate
,
sangotrunks
,
slooby
,
pepiotte
,
saintsaga
,
megaman87
,
squall294
,
angelsduck
,
rockin
,
nigel
,
ostream
,
franck22
,
oss137
,
josfer
,
darkvadd7
,
shokohlah
,
gally099
,
starrk
,
freddo935
,
rayznack
,
linkstar
,
vieuxsinge
,
fredone
,
koji9
,
snk
,
fifine
,
suikoden
,
wickette
,
dedoc
,
tsume94
,
ktraxxx
,
redmi31
,
corrin
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
negan
,
biboys
,
sujetdelta
,
madness7
,
fandenutella
,
osiris
,
papichampote
,
waralex
,
shirosaki
,
furtifdor
,
e3ologue
,
noouns
,
smalfeur
,
sylphide
,
kpax69
,
runrunsekai
,
temporell
,
famimax
,
allan333
,
sultano
,
rkm18
,
apollokami
,
bigjunior
,
genjitakiya
,
ioop
,
kyojoueur
,
ekibyo
,
pokute
,
op4
,
suzukube
,
darkou62
,
mitenso
,
malikay
,
linkudo
,
trungz
,
mizuki
,
darknova
,
kurorolucifuru
,
maxff9
,
lautrek
,
akirasan
,
kisukeronin
,
kenjushi
,
kevisiano
,
bustadu95
,
chameau
,
eiyuudensetsu
,
tolgafury
,
lefab88
,
gareauxloups
,
matzel
,
hijikatamayora13
,
narukamisan
,
yogfei
,
asajap
,
siil
,
evilchris
,
micablo
,
fragdelapassion
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
naruto780
,
archesstat
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1641
visites since opening :
1519134
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[Star Wars] Affiche Solo A Star Wars Story LEGO
Comme d'habitude, LEGO parodie les affiches des films Star Wars avec cette fois Solo A Star Wars Story.
Le film sera en salle le 23 Mai en France
Bon, qui attends le film finalement ?
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/19/2018 at 12:37 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
11
)
gat
posted
the 02/19/2018 at 12:38 PM
Moi.
bonanzaa
posted
the 02/19/2018 at 12:45 PM
Pas moi
shinz0
posted
the 02/19/2018 at 12:53 PM
J'attends le film
Les parodies Lego je déteste
octobar
posted
the 02/19/2018 at 12:56 PM
vu le divertissement que SW est devenu, plus aucun intérêt d'aller voir ça au cinoch.
slad
posted
the 02/19/2018 at 01:13 PM
Ca peut pas être pire que le VII.
grievous32
posted
the 02/19/2018 at 01:40 PM
Han Solo ici ressemble plus à Han Solo que Han Solo dans Solo...
Octobar
euh... devenu ? En 1977 tu veux dire ?
octobar
posted
the 02/19/2018 at 01:58 PM
grievous32
Non, depuis que Disney a repris la licence. En multipliant les films tout en faisant des choix merdiques.
grievous32
posted
the 02/19/2018 at 02:00 PM
Octobar
Star Wars est un divertissement depuis 1977. Même niveau scénario l'Episode VII est plus fourni que le IV, donc bon...
octobar
posted
the 02/19/2018 at 02:10 PM
j'ai pas dit que c'était pas un divertissement avant -___-
J'ai simplement évoque le "style" de divertissement... J'ai peut être pas été clair.
M'en fou, le IV quand il est sorti offrait quand même au spectateur la découverte d'un univers et des personnages originaux pour l'époque. Surtout quand t'es gosse.
fablus
posted
the 02/19/2018 at 02:11 PM
grievous32
Oui mais l'univers s'est beaucoup enrichi depuis. Aujourd'hui ça tombe complètement à plat...
octobar
posted
the 02/19/2018 at 02:13 PM
fablus
On peut pas en vouloir au IV d'avoir ni plus ni moins été qu'une forme d'introduction à l'univers Star Wars... Sans pour autant avoir de scènario, le film était intriguant et magnifique pour l'époque.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Les parodies Lego je déteste
Octobar euh... devenu ? En 1977 tu veux dire ?
J'ai simplement évoque le "style" de divertissement... J'ai peut être pas été clair.
M'en fou, le IV quand il est sorti offrait quand même au spectateur la découverte d'un univers et des personnages originaux pour l'époque. Surtout quand t'es gosse.