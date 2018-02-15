Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Secret of Mana
Secret of Mana
PlayStation 4
Square Enix
Square Enix
action-RPG
Jusqu'à trois en local
02/15/2018
PC
link49
329
Likes
Likers
link49
articles : 16051
visites since opening : 17788599
Top 40 UK : Bayonetta 2 sur Switch au top, pas Secret of Mana
Classements




Voici le Top allant du 12 au 18 février 2018 d’après Chart-Track :



Et si vous voulez voir le Classement avec les Ventes par Editions séparées, c’est ici :

http://www.chart-track.co.uk/index.jsp?c=p/software/uk/latest/index_test.jsp&ct=110032

Le jeu Bayonetta 2 sur Nintendo Switch entre à la cinquième place, Secret of Mana Remake entre à la vingt-quatrième place, Shadow of the Colossus sur Ps4 perd six places, Monster Hunter World perd une place, Dragon Ball FighterZ perd vingt-et-une places, Assassin’s Creed Origins perd une place, Super Mario Odyssey perd quatre places, Forza Horizon 3 perd quatre places, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy reste stable, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe perd deux places, The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild perd six places, Grand Theft Auto V gagne deux places, Splatoon 2 quitte le classement, Fallout 4 perd six places et 1-2-Switch perd deux places…

Source : http://www.chart-track.co.uk/index.jsp?c=p/software/uk/latest/index_test.jsp&ct=110015/
    posted the 02/19/2018 at 09:20 AM by link49
    comments (22)
    misterpixel posted the 02/19/2018 at 09:24 AM
    Pas étonné pour SOM, à mon avis ils vont pas attendre trop longtemps pour le sortir sur Switch.
    link49 posted the 02/19/2018 at 09:27 AM
    A noter que la première place pour FIFA 18 est du aux fortes ventes de la version Switch...

    "‘FIFA 18’ returns to No1, boosted by a heavily promoted Switch version and smaller price drops across other formats. It is the biggest sales week for FIFA 18 on Switch since launch and hands the footballing giant its 5th All Formats No1, after it had previously returned to the top for one week at the beginning of the year." Comme quoi...
    birmou posted the 02/19/2018 at 09:29 AM
    Ce titre qui va faire 100 coms
    T'es un génie
    link49 posted the 02/19/2018 at 09:30 AM
    birmou Je voulais un titre avec les deux jeux, alors j'ai trouvé que ça.

    Mais si tu as mieux, je prends...
    leonr4 posted the 02/19/2018 at 09:32 AM
    Il n'est que 5eme en cumulé, j'appel pas ça être au top surtout qu'il n'est pas dans le top 3. Après c'est un bon démarrage mais sans plus quoi.

    Et KINGDOM COME DELIVERANCE fait une bonne entrée à la 2eme place

    Sinon GTA V
    link49 posted the 02/19/2018 at 09:32 AM
    Par contre, c'est la dégringolade pour Dragon Ball FighterZ...
    birmou posted the 02/19/2018 at 09:32 AM
    link49 Il me va a la perfection
    Je vais m'installer bien au chaud et observer la mêlée de loin pour pas prendre une balle perdu lol
    link49 posted the 02/19/2018 at 09:34 AM
    birmou Il faut voir le côté positif pour Secret of Mana, vu que certains attendent une baisse de prix. Ca devrait vite arriver...
    gunstarred posted the 02/19/2018 at 09:36 AM
    leonr4 Si tu parle de bayonetta, je n'ai pas bien compris. Cumulé avec quoi ce n'est pas un jeu multi-plateforme.
    misterpixel posted the 02/19/2018 at 09:37 AM
    link49 Top 40 Uk: Secret of mana se fait bâillonner par Bayonetta 2
    link49 posted the 02/19/2018 at 09:38 AM
    gunstarred C'est ça qui est encore plus impressionnant, vu que les autres jeux avant lui sont tous multi...

    misterpixel Pas mal, même si Bayonetta 2 n'est pas le seul...
    masharu posted the 02/19/2018 at 09:44 AM
    Je viens seulement de remarquer que "grâce" au premier opus inclus via code, Bayonetta 2 passe de PEGI16 à PEGI18 .
    link49 posted the 02/19/2018 at 09:48 AM
    Par contre, Dynasty Warriors 9 s'en sort assez bien je trouve...
    sora78 posted the 02/19/2018 at 09:51 AM
    Bayonetta 2+1 va tellement bider alors qu'ils ont plein de qualité...
    link49 posted the 02/19/2018 at 09:52 AM
    kekel Au top, veut dire bien classé, pas premier.

    Et pour FIFA 18, autant pour moi, mais le fait notable reste les ventes de la version Switch, sur ce marché peu favorable à Nintendo...
    sonilka posted the 02/19/2018 at 09:53 AM
    Crash Bandicoot c'est fou sa resistance. Depuis sa sortie il est toujours placé en haut du top. Excepté les grosses licences habituelles (GTA, CoD, FiFa) ou les grosses licences Nintendo, aucun autre jeu n'a reussi cette perf' recemment si je ne m'abuse. Et c'est d'autant plus remarquable qu'il s'agit d'un remake graphique d'un jeu purement solo.
    link49 posted the 02/19/2018 at 09:55 AM
    Et puis, je ne pense pas que la petite baisse des prix sur les autres supports est beaucoup joué...
    shido posted the 02/19/2018 at 10:50 AM
    Tiens fifa est plus un jeu de wesh wesh cousin ?
    link49 posted the 02/19/2018 at 10:53 AM
    Par contre, j'aurais pensé que Gran Turismo Sport résiste mieux que ses deux concurrents, toujours présents...
    misterpixel posted the 02/19/2018 at 11:11 AM
    link49 F7 fait à peine son retour dans le top UK quand GTS y figurait depuis sa sortie, niveau vente, par rapport à ses concurrents il reste très nettement loin devant, PC2 qui lui est Multi par contre ne parvient pas à remonter visiblement. Par contre même lui n’inversera pas la tendance des ventes décroissantes année après année du genre de course auto à en croire les chiffres stagnant désormais.
    hyoga57 posted the 02/19/2018 at 11:29 AM
    shido Pas sur Switch visiblement...
