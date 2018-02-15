Classements
Voici le Top allant du 12 au 18 février 2018 d’après Chart-Track :
Et si vous voulez voir le Classement avec les Ventes par Editions séparées, c’est ici :
http://www.chart-track.co.uk/index.jsp?c=p/software/uk/latest/index_test.jsp&ct=110032
Le jeu Bayonetta 2 sur Nintendo Switch entre à la cinquième place, Secret of Mana Remake entre à la vingt-quatrième place, Shadow of the Colossus sur Ps4 perd six places, Monster Hunter World perd une place, Dragon Ball FighterZ perd vingt-et-une places, Assassin’s Creed Origins perd une place, Super Mario Odyssey perd quatre places, Forza Horizon 3 perd quatre places, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy reste stable, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe perd deux places, The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild perd six places, Grand Theft Auto V gagne deux places, Splatoon 2 quitte le classement, Fallout 4 perd six places et 1-2-Switch perd deux places…
Source : http://www.chart-track.co.uk/index.jsp?c=p/software/uk/latest/index_test.jsp&ct=110015/
tags :
posted the 02/19/2018 at 09:20 AM by link49
"‘FIFA 18’ returns to No1, boosted by a heavily promoted Switch version and smaller price drops across other formats. It is the biggest sales week for FIFA 18 on Switch since launch and hands the footballing giant its 5th All Formats No1, after it had previously returned to the top for one week at the beginning of the year." Comme quoi...
T'es un génie
Mais si tu as mieux, je prends...
Et KINGDOM COME DELIVERANCE fait une bonne entrée à la 2eme place
Sinon GTA V
Je vais m'installer bien au chaud et observer la mêlée de loin pour pas prendre une balle perdu lol
misterpixel Pas mal, même si Bayonetta 2 n'est pas le seul...
Et pour FIFA 18, autant pour moi, mais le fait notable reste les ventes de la version Switch, sur ce marché peu favorable à Nintendo...