profile
kevisiano
18
Likes
Likers
kevisiano
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 98
visites since opening : 113529
kevisiano > blog
C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !



C'est ça


AHAH


Science


BURN


...


Hé oui





Alors ça c'est un chef d'oeuvre
















Obligé


Elle est belle celle-là


^^


Ecoutons nos parents





AHAHAHAHHAHHAHA


Pour les alcoolo


C'était là depuis le début !


Tu l'as dis






    tags :
    19
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/18/2018 at 07:32 PM by kevisiano
    comments (24)
    kevisiano posted the 02/18/2018 at 07:34 PM
    zakovu kenpokan lefab88 raph64 uga marchand2sable killia amassous rulian sangotrunks escobar ramses squall63
    marchand2sable posted the 02/18/2018 at 07:39 PM
    L'affiche cinéma de l'insupportable DJ c'est vraiment un nanar et un gros fail
    gat posted the 02/18/2018 at 07:41 PM
    Pour HL3, c'est shanks dans l'avion.
    kenpokan posted the 02/18/2018 at 07:42 PM
    kevisiano celle de la défaite face a ton pote c'est moi
    kevisiano posted the 02/18/2018 at 07:44 PM
    marchand2sable ah mais j'espère c'est n'imp. petite dédicace pour toi pour le cheval et MGS V
    gat grave
    kenpokan ahah ça fait mal hein mdrr
    osiris posted the 02/18/2018 at 07:47 PM
    Paris et la neige lol
    kenpokan posted the 02/18/2018 at 07:47 PM
    kevisiano
    plistter posted the 02/18/2018 at 07:48 PM
    marchand2sable posted the 02/18/2018 at 07:56 PM
    Kevisiano

    Elle est trop stylé
    e3ologue posted the 02/18/2018 at 07:59 PM
    les 3/4 m'ont tué
    awamy02 posted the 02/18/2018 at 08:06 PM
    Jésus n'est pas si catholique que se qu'il prétendait
    kevisiano posted the 02/18/2018 at 08:08 PM
    e3ologue je te tag sur les prochains post

    marchand2sable

    awamy02 il est juif de base ^^. Ne lançons pas de débat
    e3ologue posted the 02/18/2018 at 08:10 PM
    ok merci
    awamy02 posted the 02/18/2018 at 08:13 PM
    Kevisiano
    waralex posted the 02/18/2018 at 08:15 PM
    HL3...
    uga posted the 02/18/2018 at 08:56 PM
    Merci!!!! Le rdv incontournable du dimanche ^^
    sweetchukk posted the 02/18/2018 at 08:57 PM
    Je viens de regarder le trailer de Skyscraper haha. Regardez à 15" et l'affiche du film vous paraîtra encore plus ridicule ^^

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t9QePUT-Yt8
    killia posted the 02/18/2018 at 09:03 PM
    Nii-san est indémodable

    Thanks pour la fournée
    zakovu posted the 02/18/2018 at 09:23 PM
    Pas mal le Nii san ^^
    adolfalcom posted the 02/18/2018 at 09:35 PM
    Bof bof cette semaine
    mafacenligne posted the 02/18/2018 at 09:53 PM
    la théorie de la gravité ,tu tombe comme une pierre mon rock !
    kevisiano posted the 02/18/2018 at 09:58 PM
    adolfalcom j'ai pas grand chose en ce moment je fais au mieux
    sweetchukk mafacenligne ce film c'est une purge pas besoin de le voir
    zakovu killia excellent
    uga
    waralex désolé :'(
    lefab88 posted the 02/18/2018 at 10:15 PM
    celle de la neige a paris m'a tué
    apollokami posted the 02/19/2018 at 12:52 AM
    Le délire sur l'affiche du film
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre