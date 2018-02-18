accueil
kevisiano
kevisiano
> blog
C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !
C'est ça
AHAH
Science
BURN
...
Hé oui
Alors ça c'est un chef d'oeuvre
Obligé
Elle est belle celle-là
^^
Ecoutons nos parents
AHAHAHAHHAHHAHA
Pour les alcoolo
C'était là depuis le début !
Tu l'as dis
tags :
19
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/18/2018 at 07:32 PM by
kevisiano
comments (
24
)
kevisiano
posted
the 02/18/2018 at 07:34 PM
zakovu
kenpokan
lefab88
raph64
uga
marchand2sable
killia
amassous
rulian
sangotrunks
escobar
ramses
squall63
marchand2sable
posted
the 02/18/2018 at 07:39 PM
L'affiche cinéma de l'insupportable DJ c'est vraiment un nanar et un gros fail
gat
posted
the 02/18/2018 at 07:41 PM
Pour HL3, c'est
shanks
dans l'avion.
kenpokan
posted
the 02/18/2018 at 07:42 PM
kevisiano
celle de la défaite face a ton pote c'est moi
kevisiano
posted
the 02/18/2018 at 07:44 PM
marchand2sable
ah mais j'espère c'est n'imp. petite dédicace pour toi pour le cheval et MGS V
gat
grave
kenpokan
ahah ça fait mal hein mdrr
osiris
posted
the 02/18/2018 at 07:47 PM
Paris et la neige lol
kenpokan
posted
the 02/18/2018 at 07:47 PM
kevisiano
plistter
posted
the 02/18/2018 at 07:48 PM
marchand2sable
posted
the 02/18/2018 at 07:56 PM
Kevisiano
Elle est trop stylé
e3ologue
posted
the 02/18/2018 at 07:59 PM
les 3/4 m'ont tué
awamy02
posted
the 02/18/2018 at 08:06 PM
Jésus n'est pas si catholique que se qu'il prétendait
kevisiano
posted
the 02/18/2018 at 08:08 PM
e3ologue
je te tag sur les prochains post
marchand2sable
awamy02
il est juif de base ^^. Ne lançons pas de débat
e3ologue
posted
the 02/18/2018 at 08:10 PM
ok merci
awamy02
posted
the 02/18/2018 at 08:13 PM
Kevisiano
waralex
posted
the 02/18/2018 at 08:15 PM
HL3...
uga
posted
the 02/18/2018 at 08:56 PM
Merci!!!! Le rdv incontournable du dimanche ^^
sweetchukk
posted
the 02/18/2018 at 08:57 PM
Je viens de regarder le trailer de Skyscraper haha. Regardez à 15" et l'affiche du film vous paraîtra encore plus ridicule ^^
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t9QePUT-Yt8
killia
posted
the 02/18/2018 at 09:03 PM
Nii-san est indémodable
Thanks pour la fournée
zakovu
posted
the 02/18/2018 at 09:23 PM
Pas mal le Nii san ^^
adolfalcom
posted
the 02/18/2018 at 09:35 PM
Bof bof cette semaine
mafacenligne
posted
the 02/18/2018 at 09:53 PM
la théorie de la gravité ,tu tombe comme une pierre mon rock !
kevisiano
posted
the 02/18/2018 at 09:58 PM
adolfalcom
j'ai pas grand chose en ce moment je fais au mieux
sweetchukk
mafacenligne
ce film c'est une purge pas besoin de le voir
zakovu
killia
excellent
uga
waralex
désolé :'(
lefab88
posted
the 02/18/2018 at 10:15 PM
celle de la neige a paris m'a tué
apollokami
posted
the 02/19/2018 at 12:52 AM
Le délire sur l'affiche du film
