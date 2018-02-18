Also, we have not been sitting still in other Direct3D-related areas! For instance, we will have a Direct3D 8 driver now as well, and this driver will have the added additional side benefit of bringing the Xbox OG port back from the dead! (yes, the 2001 console, not the Xbox One). On top of that, the D3D9 Cg driver will now have working XMB and MaterialUI support. No menu shader effects yet though with D3D9 Cg, although we do want to eventually get there.



Overall, big and exciting stuff in the pipeline for 1.7.1! And we are not just going to stop with bringing back the Xbox OG port. Post-1.7.1, we want to bring back Xbox 360 too, and as an additional bonus, D3D9 HLSL will also become possible then, no longer making D3D9 exclusive only to Cg.

Aprés le support de DirectX 10/11/12 avec la version 1.7.1, il se pourrait qu'une version optimisé pour Xbox et Xbox 360 soit de la partie.