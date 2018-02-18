profile
Retroarch bientôt de retour sur Xbox/Xbox 360
Aprés le support de DirectX 10/11/12 avec la version 1.7.1, il se pourrait qu'une version optimisé pour Xbox et Xbox 360 soit de la partie.

Also, we have not been sitting still in other Direct3D-related areas! For instance, we will have a Direct3D 8 driver now as well, and this driver will have the added additional side benefit of bringing the Xbox OG port back from the dead! (yes, the 2001 console, not the Xbox One). On top of that, the D3D9 Cg driver will now have working XMB and MaterialUI support. No menu shader effects yet though with D3D9 Cg, although we do want to eventually get there.

Overall, big and exciting stuff in the pipeline for 1.7.1! And we are not just going to stop with bringing back the Xbox OG port. Post-1.7.1, we want to bring back Xbox 360 too, and as an additional bonus, D3D9 HLSL will also become possible then, no longer making D3D9 exclusive only to Cg.


http://www.patreon.com/posts/coming-up-in-1-7-16599921?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=postshare
    mafacenligne posted the 02/18/2018 at 01:23 PM
    on arréte pas le progrès vers le passé ,et le futur n'est que le choix du présent .
    Sussudio
    a ton avis ,pourra t'on joue à sea of thièves sur xbox 1 en 480p ,car Rare à fait de gros éffort sur l'optimisation de nos vieux pc X86 ?
    misterpixel posted the 02/18/2018 at 01:24 PM
    HS, joueurs Xbox One x, Le mode RVB, on est d’accord que ça rend l’image plus contrasté, c’est mieux que sans ? Ma LG E7N est compatible ? ( sur PS4 Pro je peux mettre le RGB en complet )
    egguibs posted the 02/18/2018 at 01:26 PM
    je pense que le Tip ou patreon est clairement ce qui manquait au projets open sources participatifs la maintenant tu peux être sur qu'en faisant des bounty hunt ces projets vont avancer beaucoup plus vite !
