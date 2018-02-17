Je ne suis pas un Pro- M , N ou S mais joueur avant tout!!!
Dauntless , clé beta fermée à donner
Bien le bonjour,
Avis aux amateurs, j'ai deux clés pour la béta fermée de Dauntless à donner
C'est sur pc

Les deux premiers m'y répondant l'auront
    posted the 02/17/2018 at 04:18 PM by oenomaus
    comments (8)
    nyseko posted the 02/17/2018 at 04:21 PM
    Cela m’intéresse !
    gavad posted the 02/17/2018 at 04:21 PM
    c'est ce jeux ou je confonds ?

    https://playdauntless.com/fr/
    oenomaus posted the 02/17/2018 at 04:23 PM
    gavad oui bien cela
    oenomaus posted the 02/17/2018 at 04:24 PM
    nyseko envoyé
    gavad posted the 02/17/2018 at 04:36 PM
    oenomaus
    Merci de la confirmation, si personne d'autre n'est intéresser je veux bien la dernière clé.
    mikepilm posted the 02/17/2018 at 04:36 PM
    Ca m'interesse aussi !
    oenomaus posted the 02/17/2018 at 04:42 PM
    Je n'ai plus de clés
    Bon jeu
    suzukube posted the 02/17/2018 at 07:39 PM
    Merci pour la découverte
