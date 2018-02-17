accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Who likes this ?
link49
link49
Rumeur : Une Edition Premium pour Grand Theft Auto V
Multi
Voici une Rumeur concernant le jeu Grand Theft Auto V :
Il semblerait que Rockstar veut encore vendre des millions de son jeu :
Amazon Allemagne liste une Edition Premium qui sortira le 23 mars prochain sur Ps4 et Xbox One. Reste à voir ce qu'apportera cette version pour justifier ce prix...
Source :
http://www.alfabetajuega.com/noticia/grand-theft-auto-v-premium-edition-aparece-listado-en-amazon-d-120018
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/17/2018 at 03:01 PM by
link49
comments (
25
)
foxstep
posted
the 02/17/2018 at 03:08 PM
Je parie que t'a envie de l'Acheter.
gunstarred
posted
the 02/17/2018 at 03:09 PM
Premium de quoi, y a rien eu pour le solo.
gat
posted
the 02/17/2018 at 03:09 PM
On parle aussi de l'arrivée d'un patch Pro / X.
link49
posted
the 02/17/2018 at 03:10 PM
Foxstep
Loupé, ma version Xbox 360 m'a suffit. J'ai même pas repris le jeu sur Xbox One, alors...
foxstep
posted
the 02/17/2018 at 03:13 PM
gunstarred
Surement le jeu + Majs + Le bundles online (Paquets de dollars, propriété et autres). Pas con au fait vu que ça motivera ceux qui veulent se lancer en ligne mais veulent commencer avec un minimums de trucs acquis.
whookid
posted
the 02/17/2018 at 03:14 PM
Rockstar a besoin de remplir les comptes suisses au maximum.
foxstep
posted
the 02/17/2018 at 03:15 PM
link49
C'est dommage tu rate, y'a un gouffre entre les version old gen et current gen.
weepangel
posted
the 02/17/2018 at 03:30 PM
Day one ! Je l'attends de pied ferme, Noël 2013 va être sympa
Je ne comprends pas le succès insolent du multijoueur. Techniquement le mode multi est horrible. Des chargements très longs entre chaque lancement de partie, des rues désertes comparés au solo.
fearjc
posted
the 02/17/2018 at 03:31 PM
et là BIM un DLC solo histoire de patienter jusqu'à RDR 2
draculax
posted
the 02/17/2018 at 03:49 PM
Faites nous un red dead 2 Premium édition au lieu du gta 5
melkaba
posted
the 02/17/2018 at 03:52 PM
Lol encore ?
kekel
posted
the 02/17/2018 at 04:07 PM
foxstep
c est pas sur Switch et c est pas une exclu Nintendo
vadorswitch
posted
the 02/17/2018 at 04:43 PM
Switch
hirogami
posted
the 02/17/2018 at 05:06 PM
vadorswitch
non pas de GTA sur switch trop volumineux le jeu ,nintendo n'a pas encore accès au carte 64Go (a partir de 2020 )et les carte 32Go ne son pas encore rentable donc exit GTA sur switch .
Perso un nouveau bully sur switch ou un remake de red dead 1
sonilka
posted
the 02/17/2018 at 05:13 PM
Ils vont simplement mettre toutes les MàJ et filer 2/3 trucs pour le multi le tout avec une nouvelle jaquette et hop on repart pour plusieurs millions de ventes le tout pour un prix revu à la hausse par rapport aux éditions actuelles. Du grand R*.
ravyxxs
posted
the 02/17/2018 at 05:20 PM
J'aime Rockstar, mais là ils font du grand Actipognon...
link49
posted
the 02/17/2018 at 05:58 PM
foxstep
Ce ne sont pas les graphismes qui ne m'ont pas trop fait aimé ce jeu...
ktraxxx
posted
the 02/17/2018 at 06:01 PM
hirogami
c'est qui rend le jeux volumineux c'est les pack graphique 4 k , sachant que la switch affichera le jeux en 720/1080 p , il ne devrait pas être plus gros qu'une version ps3/360 soit moins 16 go , donc pas si impossible que ça finalement .
foxstep
posted
the 02/17/2018 at 06:09 PM
link49
Je sais pas ou tu m'a vu dire ça lol
link49
posted
the 02/17/2018 at 06:12 PM
foxstep
C'est quoi le gouffre alors entre la version Xbox 360 et Xbox One, à part les graphismes...
idd
posted
the 02/17/2018 at 06:12 PM
optimisé X
:believe:
foxstep
posted
the 02/17/2018 at 06:20 PM
link49
Il y'a un GOUFFRE
et ça va même au delà des graphismes.
gemini
posted
the 02/17/2018 at 06:22 PM
Oui en gros GTA5 + le pack de démarrage pour GTO (le DLC du store)
link49
posted
the 02/17/2018 at 06:36 PM
foxstep
Ca m'étonnerait que ça change le scénario par exemple...
carapuce
posted
the 02/17/2018 at 08:26 PM
C'est quand même vachement lourd là quand même si c'est vrai. Au bout d'un moment, faut passer à autre chose.
